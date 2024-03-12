Is Stellar Blade available on PC?

Shift Up’s upcoming action-adventure title, Stellar Blade, is exclusive to the PlayStation 5 console - meaning it will not likely see a release on even the Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms. However, given the recent shift in the industry towards multi-platform releases, things may change in the future.

Read on to learn more about the same, and of alternative titles you can enjoy that provide a similar experience.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Stellar Blade is not available for the PC

Unfortunately, Stellar Blade has been confirmed to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Excited fans without access to a PlayStation 5 are sure to be left disappointed by the decision.

However, given Sony’s recent push to release what were once console exclusives to the PC, the game may see a PC release sometime in the near future - assuming Sony permits it. All that remains is to wait and see.

Speculating why Stellar Blade is not on PC

The game's unavailability on the PC and other platforms can be attributed to multiple speculative factors, but the main cause is likely due to exclusivity deals. Developer Shift Up and Sony Interactive Entertainment have likely come to an agreement of sorts, which has resulted in the game being exclusive to the PlayStation 5.

Furthermore, Shift Up is unlikely to have enough resources to focus on a simultaneous multiplatform launch on day one, and as such, is focusing all its resources on perfecting the PlayStation 5 version instead.

Games like Stellar Blade that are on PC

While Stellar Blade is unavailable on PC for the time being, readers can choose to play through some alternative games that provide a similar experience:

Bayonetta : The first Bayonetta game is readily available on PC and boasts a strong female protagonist with a delightful combat system that has captivated gamers worldwide.

: The first Bayonetta game is readily available on PC and boasts a strong female protagonist with a delightful combat system that has captivated gamers worldwide. Metal Gear Solid Revengeance : MGR is a spin-off of the Metal Gear Solid series, focusing on Raiden. The game takes a major departure from the stealth focused MGS games, opting to focus more on stylish hack-and-slash action instead.

: MGR is a spin-off of the Metal Gear Solid series, focusing on Raiden. The game takes a major departure from the stealth focused MGS games, opting to focus more on stylish hack-and-slash action instead. Nier Automata : Yoko Taro’s masterpiece, Nier Automata, is another great PC game on this list that you should not sleep on. The game boasts an amazing story with addictive hack-and-slash gameplay akin to Stellar Blade.

: Yoko Taro’s masterpiece, Nier Automata, is another great PC game on this list that you should not sleep on. The game boasts an amazing story with addictive hack-and-slash gameplay akin to Stellar Blade. Devil May Cry 5: The newest entry in the Devil May Cry series, DMC 5 is a near-perfect hack-and-slash game with a heavy focus on stylish combos. The game is a must-play for fans of the genre.

