Stellar Blade demo has more active players than Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo

Recently released data shows that the Stellar Blade demo, which was released less than a month ago, has more active players than the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo. According to a report from Ampere Analysis, Stellar Blade's limited build has almost twice as many players on PS5 than the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo, the latest installment in Square Enix's iconic and established franchise.

The news is surprising considering a new IP like Stellar Blade is already proving to be a potential hit among gaming fans ahead of its release. Its demo has outperformed the metrics registered by Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Stellar Blade demo sees 690,000 daily active users compared to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo's 380,000 users

Eve's character in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

According to the recent report based on the data collected by Ampere Analysis, the Stellar Blade demo has succeeded in reaching around 690,000 daily active users (DAUs) since its debut on March 29, 2024. This figure is nearly double what Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's limited build managed to get.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's demo witnessed 380,000 DAUs. While the Rebirth demo was impressive, it couldn't keep many players hooked for a long time ahead of the full release. The Stellar Blade demo, on the other hand, is proving to be something different altogether.

Thanks to a growing buzz due to multiple reasons surrounding its main protagonist, Shift Up's game has successfully built much-needed hype ahead of its global launch.

Stellar Blade PS5 file size revealed ahead of release

While players are still waiting for the global debut of the highly anticipated PS5 exclusive, they don't have to wait longer to know the exact file size of the entire video game.

A still from Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

According to recently leaked information from @PlayStationSize on X, Stellar Blade's file size on PS5 will be 30.44 GB. Compared to many recent AAA releases on PS5, this size is quite low. This also means that players won't have to worry about deleting many of their installed games to create enough space for Stellar Blade.

