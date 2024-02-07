Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo file size, platforms and available features

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo is out now, offering players a glimpse into the upcoming action-adventure RPG. Rebirth is a sequel to the Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the second entry in the trilogy. The demo takes place shortly after the events of Remake and is centered around the protagonist - Cloud Strife, during the disastrous events of Nibelheim.

A breakdown of the demo, its features, and size can be found below.

How to download the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo

Zack and Aerith (Image via Square Enix)

The demo can be downloaded for free by all PlayStation 5 users. Refer to the steps below in order to download it:

Boot up your PlayStation 5 console. Log in using your PlayStation account and scroll left to the PlayStation Store under the Games homepage.

Bring up the Browse tab.

Search for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and hit the R2 button to confirm.

Select the product page for the game. Next, select the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Demo option.

Hit the Download button to proceed.

Wait until the download is finalized to begin playing the demo.

The demo is approximately 48.64 GB in size. Readers should make sure that they have ample space before downloading the demo. Consider uninstalling older titles if you run out of space.

What platforms is the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo available on?

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo is exclusive to the PS5 (Image via Square Enix)

At the time of writing this article, the demo for Rebirth is only available for the PlayStation 5. Unlike Remake, Rebirth is slated to remain a PlayStation 5 exclusive until at least May 29, 2024 - after which it may receive ports to other platforms, such as the PC.

The game is also not available for the last-generation PlayStation 4 console.

Everything we know about the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo so far

Junon in the demo (Image via Square Enix)

As detailed on the product page, the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo takes place in the game’s opening chapter, so players need not worry about delving too deep into spoiler territory. In particular, the demo takes place during the Nibelheim incident and hands over control of both Sephiroth and Cloud as they explore the quiet town and unlock the dark secrets within.

Additionally, the demo also features a part of the Junon area, which is freely accessible and represents a chunk of the game’s exploration and world map.

Save data from the demo will be carried over to the base game upon release. As such, readers need not worry about playing through Nibelheim once again. Players can also claim the following set of in-game items after completing the demo:

Kupo Charm : Increases the amount of resource items gained.

: Increases the amount of resource items gained. Survival Set: A variety of items such as ethers and potions.

The two items can be used in the full version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The Junon area is slated to receive an update on February 21, 2024 - unlocking it in the process. Keep in mind that this section of the game has been altered for the demo.

For more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo news, guides, and updates, stay tuned.