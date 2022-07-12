Final Fantasy VII Rebirth developer discusses the PlayStation exclusivity, cut content, and more

Fresh information regarding Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has come to light through a wide variety of Japanese outlets. Several members of the Square Enix development team, including Tetsuya Nomura and Yoshinori Kitase, have shared a few details in conversation with media outlets.

The two revealed quite a few bits of interesting information regarding the upcoming Final Fantasy title. While it has been confirmed that the game will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive, the reason as to why and the developer's plans to cut no content have been revealed.

The game's scale is reported to be massive, and the sort of work being done for the third game has been expanded upon.

FINAL FANTASY VII @finalfantasyvii



Here's everything we announced in the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration Broadcast: Miss the show, or just want to relive it?Here's everything we announced in the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration Broadcast: sqex.link/06lu Miss the show, or just want to relive it?Here's everything we announced in the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration Broadcast: sqex.link/06lu https://t.co/MoRqwprib6

Why is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth a PS5 exclusive? This and more revealed

One of the more interesting facets of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is that it is confirmed to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. While this could change in the future, Yoshinori Kitase did confirm it in an interview with Gamer, a Japanese publication. The quote from the developer was translated via Google.

“Of course, the quality of graphics is also the same, but there is also the speed of access to SSD. If you've done the original version, you can imagine it to some extent, but from now on, the story will proceed in the vast world after escaping Midgar. Even in "FFVII Remake", of course, we will draw a world that expands from here onward, so the part of loading stress becomes a very big bottleneck in that respect. In order to clear that point and play the world comfortably, I felt that PS5 specs were still necessary.”

Unfortunately, the game will only be available on PlayStation 5, not on PlayStation 4 or PC, for the time being. In addition, the actual story of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was discussed. There’s been worry about whether or not the game can actually be contained in a trilogy. 4Gamer asked the developers if the story was going to be different. Tetsuya Nomura had the following to say:

“The axis of the story hasn't changed. Regarding the new mystery that is different from the original, I think that everyone who played the original can enjoy it freshly. On the other hand, there are some changes in the progress of the game. You might play and think, "That place, was it scrapped?", Because there are some changes in the composition of the trilogy. There are places where the order of progression has changed accordingly, but basically it is a policy not to delete.”

The developers have made it clear that the focal point of the story has not changed, but some changes when it comes to progress will be made. They assured fans that they would get to see everything they remember from the original game. However, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s story will likely be played in a slightly different order from what fans of the Square Enix RPG are used to.

According to the developers, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is set to be a massive game. It’s not going to be a “digest” or any form of shorthand version of the classic RPG. Nothing is being left out, and the story will be told in a trilogy.

Unfortunately, there is still plenty of information yet to be revealed. The developers said that the next information update would reveal whether or not the game will be an open-world experience. So far, the developers of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth have been very open about the upcoming second entry into the remake, and fans can look forward to more information soon.

