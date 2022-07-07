Dirge of Cerberus remake not in the works: Final Fantasy's Nomura & Kitase discuss the FFVII Remake and more

Hot on the heels of the Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary stream, video game magazine Famitsu spoke to Tetsuya Nomura and Yoshinori Kitase to discuss the FFVII Remake, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the possibility of a Dirge of Cerberus remake, and much more. The two developers spoke about the upcoming games and the notion that the FFVII games are all connected, even without remakes.

Unfortunately, there are no plans for a Final Fantasy Dirge of Cerberus remake at the moment

One of the first things discussed by the Final Fantasy developers was the chances of a Dirge of Cerberus remake. Although Nomura made it clear that the staff themselves wanted to work on a Dirge of Cerberus remake, there are no plans for it as of yet. Nomura's translated quote (with Google Translate) from the Famitsu interview stated:

“The staff said that they would like to remaster Dirge of Cerberus -FFVII- and tried to calculate the cost of Before Crisis -FFVII-, but there are no plans so far."

This was paired with a question about Weiss and Nero, who appeared in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. Weiss, in particular, shows up as the final boss of Yuffie’s DLC and is quite the challenging foe. Nomura said that the appearance of Weiss the Immaculate and Nero shows that the FFVII world is a connected one, so it made sense to bring back characters from Crisis Core.

The two Square Enix team members were then asked about the FF7 Remake itself. Nomura stated that he was considering making the Remake just two games instead of three, while Kitase was thinking about stretching things even further. However, it seemed like Kitase may have been joking because the developers made it quite clear that more than three was never really going to happen.

When it came to how many entries the FF7 Remake was going to get, that was ultimately determined after the FF7 Remake was finished. After considering how much work it would take to create a proper finished product in two games, it was finally decided that three games was the much better option.

Interestingly, the developer duo avoided certain talking points as well. For instance, they did not discuss whether or not Sephiroth would be playable in FFVII Rebirth. However, the Rebirth trailer itself was discussed briefly, where Cloud and Sephiroth can be seen walking together.

It was confirmed that it was a memory scene of Cloud’s, and that for spoiler reasons, the game's UI had been turned off. However, Nomura did confirm that it’s a new scene. Expectant fans will just have to wait and see how the actual scene plays out as the two characters wander through Nibelheim and the Nibel Mountains.

Additionally, several games in the franchise are on the way in 2022 and 2023, with the Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion currently scheduled for Winter 2022, as well as the upcoming mobile title, FF7: Ever Crisis.

