The Stellar Blade demo is finally available, and with that, players are now trying to unlock Eve's Skin Suit. This specific outfit for Eve has already created ripples on the internet thanks to an early leak from the title's demo, where some players could try out the limited version.

Now that the PS5 demo is officially out, most fans must be hoping to find all available outfits for Eve, including the Skin Suit in Stellar Blade. This article will mention every crucial detail regarding how players can unlock the Skin Suit for Eve in the Stellar Blade demo.

Unlock the Skin Suit in the Stellar Blade demo using simple steps

Eve's Skin Suit in Stellar Blade demo (Image via Shift Up)

The Stellar Blade demo was recently released to the public on March 29, 2024, at 7 AM PDT. Due to enormous hype around protagonist Eve, Shift Up's upcoming action title has garnered huge traction before launch. The promotional content has also helped in attracting fans' attention towards various aspects of the game including multiple outfits for Eve's character.

The Skin Suit in Stellar Blade is an outfit that has piqued curiosity among players for quite some time now, ever since it was first revealed. Now that the demo on PS5 is available, they will have the chance to unlock this attractive costume, among other fabulous outfits.

Here are the steps players need to follow to unlock Stellar Blade Skin Suit while trying out the PS5 demo.

Open the Stellar Blade demo on your PS5. When in-game, bring up the Settings menu. Select the first option called 'Equipment'. There will be three visible options named 'Exospine', 'Gear', and 'Exterior'. Choose the latter. You will see various Nano suits. Cycle through them to bring up the Skin Suit. Select the Skin Suit to change the appearance of Eve.

That's pretty much everything players have to do to equip the Stellar Blade Skin Suit.

Is the Stellar Blade Skin Suit really worth using?

While it may appear attractive and too good to ignore, the Skin Suit comes with a serious caveat. The developers have smartly attached a gameplay feature with this outfit for Eve. Players can easily equip this suit whenever they want but doing so will result in an increased game difficulty.

The Skin Suit in Stellar Blade demo (Image via Shift Up)

The description for Eve's Skin Suit mentions that it disables the Shield of Eve that protects her during combat. Simply put, choosing Skin Suit in Stellar Blade will turn on the hard mode when facing enemies.

Stellar Blade will be released globally on April 26, 2024.

