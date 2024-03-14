Is Stellar Blade on Xbox Game Pass? Readers curious about the availability of Shift Up’s upcoming action-adventure, hack-and-slash title will be left sorely disappointed. Stellar Blade has been confirmed to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive, and will not be released for the Xbox and Xbox Game Pass - or even PC, for that matter.

Read on to learn of the speculative reasons behind this decision and of alternative games you can play instead.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Can you play Stellar Blade on Xbox Game Pass?

Stellar Blade has been confirmed to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive and, as such, is not available on any other platform. This means the game will be unavailable on PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox. As a consequence, it is unavailable via Microsoft’s game rental subscription service as well.

There are no immediate plans to port Stellar Blade to other platforms at the moment, but a PC release of Stellar Blade is entirely possible, given Sony’s recent push to bring its exclusives to the platform a year or two down the line.

Speculating on the absence of Stellar Blade on Xbox Game Pass

The main reason for the absence of Stellar Blade on Xbox Game Pass is exclusivity. Developer Shift Up, and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment are likely in an agreement of sorts, which has kept Stellar Blade locked to the PlayStation 5 for an unknown period of time.

Given PlayStation’s strategies, the game is unlikely to reach the Game Pass or the Xbox Series X/S at any point.

Games like Stellar Blade on Xbox Game Pass

While Stellar Blade is not available on Game Pass, readers can choose to play through a selection of similar action-adventure, hack-and-slash titles instead that provide a similar combat experience:

Tales of Arise : The newest entry in the Tales of franchise, Arise features striking cel-shaded visuals, an immersive campaign, and an addictive combat system much akin to Stellar Blade.

: The newest entry in the Tales of franchise, Arise features striking cel-shaded visuals, an immersive campaign, and an addictive combat system much akin to Stellar Blade. Ryse Son of Rome : Developed by Crytek and Microsoft Studios, Ryse Son of Rome is an action-adventure video game released for the Xbox One on November 22, 2013. It is set in an alternative version of Rome and features glorious, bloody hack-and-slash action.

: Developed by Crytek and Microsoft Studios, Ryse Son of Rome is an action-adventure video game released for the Xbox One on November 22, 2013. It is set in an alternative version of Rome and features glorious, bloody hack-and-slash action. Ninja Gaiden Master Collection : The Ninja Gaiden Master Collection includes three Ninja Gaiden games reimagined for the modern audience. Ninja Gaiden has always been a staple of the genre, and the Master Collection does not disappoint in this regard.

: The Ninja Gaiden Master Collection includes three Ninja Gaiden games reimagined for the modern audience. Ninja Gaiden has always been a staple of the genre, and the Master Collection does not disappoint in this regard. Dante’s Inferno: Released in 2010, Dante’s Inferno is a rather unique hack-and-slash title that was originally released for the Xbox 360. It is also considered as an underrated gem by many. The game is not available on PC.

