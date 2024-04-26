All Stellar Blade EVE outfits and how to unlock them

There are a ton of Stellar Blade EVE outfits, ranging from practical to casual wear. These outfits can be unlocked progressively throughout the campaign of the game and are found scattered across multiple locations. EVE's outfits do not hold any stat bonuses of the sort and are entirely cosmetic in nature—which is especially appreciated given how some of them are locked to the Deluxe edition.

A list of all of the Stellar Blade EVE outfits can be found below, marking the methods to obtain them and more. Do keep in mind that some of these outfits require the consumption of precious crafting resources.

Note: Spoilers for Stellar Blade will follow. Discretion is advised.

All Stellar Blade EVE outfits listed

There are a ton of Stellar Blade EVE outfits to choose from (Image via Shift Up)

Thankfully, the majority of these Stellar Blade EVE outfits are unlocked by simply progressing through the story, so they require minimal resources to craft. A few of these outfits are locked behind certain quests, however, making them a fair bit challenging to acquire:

Skin Suit : This is a default skin. This suit is unlocked after you unequip any outfit on EVE.

: This is a default skin. This suit is unlocked after you unequip any outfit on EVE. Planet Diving Suit (7th) : The default outfit for EVE that is unlocked as soon as you begin the game.

: The default outfit for EVE that is unlocked as soon as you begin the game. Planet Diving Suit (7th) V2 : This outfit is unlocked after you head to Eidos 7. Exit the train and head down the stairs to find the suit in a crate.

: This outfit is unlocked after you head to Eidos 7. Exit the train and head down the stairs to find the suit in a crate. Red Passion : The Red Passion suit is also found within Eidos 7, near the construction site. After you gain access to the crane, use the beams to destroy the walls and access a crate on the right which contains the outfit.

: The Red Passion suit is also found within Eidos 7, near the construction site. After you gain access to the crane, use the beams to destroy the walls and access a crate on the right which contains the outfit. Wasteland Adventurer : This suit is accessible within Eidos 7 after you drain the water within the flooded Commercial Plaza. Head up to the streets to find this outfit.

: This suit is accessible within Eidos 7 after you drain the water within the flooded Commercial Plaza. Head up to the streets to find this outfit. Planet Diving Suit (2nd) : This Stellar Blade EVE outfit is found within Xion after you speak with Roxanne. Increase your Bond Level to 2 to be able to purchase this suit.

: This Stellar Blade EVE outfit is found within Xion after you speak with Roxanne. Increase your Bond Level to 2 to be able to purchase this suit. Orca Exploration Suit : This is another outfit you can purchase from Roxanne at Bond Level 2.

: This is another outfit you can purchase from Roxanne at Bond Level 2. Keyhole Dress : This is yet another outfit you can purchase from Roxanne. This requires a Bond Level of 3.

: This is yet another outfit you can purchase from Roxanne. This requires a Bond Level of 3. Cybernetic Dress : This outfit has to be purchased from Roxanne.

: This outfit has to be purchased from Roxanne. Mountain Peony : Purchase this particular Stellar Blade EVE outfit from Roxanne at Bond Level 3.

: Purchase this particular Stellar Blade EVE outfit from Roxanne at Bond Level 3. Racer's High : Racer's High is found within the Desert Wasteland, in a crate north of the Solar Tower. Head down to the edge of the cliffs.

: Racer's High is found within the Desert Wasteland, in a crate north of the Solar Tower. Head down to the edge of the cliffs. Holiday Rabbit : The Holiday Rabbit outfit is unlocked within the Desert Wasteland as well. Interact with D1G-g2r, and follow it down to battle a Corrupter to loot a chest and unlock the outfit.

: The Holiday Rabbit outfit is unlocked within the Desert Wasteland as well. Interact with D1G-g2r, and follow it down to battle a Corrupter to loot a chest and unlock the outfit. Cyber Magician : Another outfit within the Desert Wasteland. Head down from the location of the Holiday Rabbit, and past the Telephone to find a chest with the number 10 on it. Shoot down 10 targets to unlock the chest and this outfit.

: Another outfit within the Desert Wasteland. Head down from the location of the Holiday Rabbit, and past the Telephone to find a chest with the number 10 on it. Shoot down 10 targets to unlock the chest and this outfit. Sporty Yellow : Defeat the Brute and enter the Forbidden Area to find this outfit.

: Defeat the Brute and enter the Forbidden Area to find this outfit. Daily Knitted Dress : Found within a crate aboard the trains in Matrix 11, after dealing with the Skull enemies.

: Found within a crate aboard the trains in Matrix 11, after dealing with the Skull enemies. Daily Mascot : Obtainable within Matrix 11, within the Underground Sewer region. Grab the Fusion Cell, and deal with the ambushing enemies to find the crate containing this outfit.

: Obtainable within Matrix 11, within the Underground Sewer region. Grab the Fusion Cell, and deal with the ambushing enemies to find the crate containing this outfit. Fluffy Bear : Complete the "Memories in the Doll" side quest to unlock this suit.

: Complete the "Memories in the Doll" side quest to unlock this suit. Daily Biker : Reach Bond Level 2 with the vendor, Lyle to purchase this outfit.

: Reach Bond Level 2 with the vendor, Lyle to purchase this outfit. Black Full Dress : Purchasable from Lyle at Level 2 Bond.

: Purchasable from Lyle at Level 2 Bond. Junk Mechanic : Unlocked for purchase when you reach Bond Level 3 with Lyle.

: Unlocked for purchase when you reach Bond Level 3 with Lyle. Daily Denim : Purchase from Lyle at Bond Level 3

: Purchase from Lyle at Bond Level 3 Daily Sailor : Located within the Great Desert, inside an abandoned building near the Twin Rocks camp. Climb up using the boxes to reach a hidden place containing the outfit.

: Located within the Great Desert, inside an abandoned building near the Twin Rocks camp. Climb up using the boxes to reach a hidden place containing the outfit. Sky Ace : Complete the Encounter side quest to grab this Stellar Blade EVE outfit.

: Complete the Encounter side quest to grab this Stellar Blade EVE outfit. Blue Monsoon : This particular outfit is unlocked after you complete the Precious Treasure side quest.

: This particular outfit is unlocked after you complete the Precious Treasure side quest. Planet Diving Suit (3rd) : Complete the challenge involving the lasers and Naytibas in the Abyss Levoire facility's side room. A chest will unlock that contains the suit.

: Complete the challenge involving the lasers and Naytibas in the Abyss Levoire facility's side room. A chest will unlock that contains the suit. Prototype Planet Diving Suit : This can be purchased from Roxanne after completing the Abyss Levoire quests.

: This can be purchased from Roxanne after completing the Abyss Levoire quests. Punk Top : Located within Eidos 9, after you deal with the Cocoons. Head to Lily's Atelier and grab the item from a crate within the roof of the underwater building.

: Located within Eidos 9, after you deal with the Cocoons. Head to Lily's Atelier and grab the item from a crate within the roof of the underwater building. Black Pearl : This particular Stellar Blade outfit is only unlocked once you collect all 49 cans within the game.

: This particular Stellar Blade outfit is only unlocked once you collect all 49 cans within the game. Stargazer Suit : Part of the Deluxe Edition rewards.

: Part of the Deluxe Edition rewards. Raven Suit : This is unlocked in the New Game Plus mode.

: This is unlocked in the New Game Plus mode. Photogenic: The conditions for unlocking this particular Stellar Blade EVE outfit are still unknown.

Keep in mind that this article is a work in progress, and will be updated over time to reflect any changes.

