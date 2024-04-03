All Stellar Blade PS5 demo graphics modes compared

The Stellar Blade PS5 demo is out, offering players a glimpse at developer Shift Up’s upcoming action-adventure game. As is with any modern AAA PlayStation 5 title, Stellar Blade offers multiple graphics and performance modes, which can be toggled as per your liking to greatly enhance the user experience. The modes are expected to be carried over to the full version of the game.

There are a total of three graphics modes available in the Stellar Blade PS5 demo, which will be explained in detail below.

Stellar Blade PS5 demo graphics options explained

All graphics options (Image via Shift Up)

The Stellar Blade PS5 demo features gorgeous visuals, powered by the rather aging but admittedly still capable Unreal Engine 4. The demo features ruined cities of a post-apocalyptic Earth complete with lush vegetation and environments. It also has a total of three graphics/performance modes for the PS5, each offering the following resolution and frame rate targets:

Performance : Targets a 1440p (2K) resolution, with a 60 frames per second target.

: Targets a 1440p (2K) resolution, with a 60 frames per second target. Balanced : Upscales image to 4K (2160p), with a 60 frames per second target.

: Upscales image to 4K (2160p), with a 60 frames per second target. Resolution: Targets a 4K resolution (2160p), with a 30 frames per second target.

The demo delivers splendidly in all three modes, offering adequate visual quality and a well-balanced frame rate average across all of them. Additionally, you can switch between the three graphics modes on the fly by simply bringing up the Options menu.

What graphics mode should you use in the Stellar Blade PS5 demo?

The Balanced preset is the best choice (Image via Shift Up)

Most players would be better off using the Balanced preset in the Stellar Blade demo, owing to its upscaled 4K image output and 50-60 frames per second average target. The dips are not very noticeable and the improvement in image quality is substantial over the Performance preset.

Balanced is the way to go especially if you have a TV/monitor that is capable of VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) as it will even out the minor frame rate dips.

However, things may change with the full retail version of the game.

What to expect from the full version of Stellar Blade

The demo's visuals should be largely unchanged from the full retail release (Image via Shift Up)

While the Stellar Blade demo does offer a glimpse into the sprawling game world and fast-paced combat expected from the full version of the game, it is in no way complete and/or an accurate depiction of the retail release. You can expect to see more enemy variety, a better explanation of campaign events, and further fine-tuned adjustments to the combat in the final version of the game.

While the game does look fine in its current state, there are certain anomalies such as low-res textures and poor anti-aliasing in certain sections. However, developer Shift Up will likely patch these issues before Stellar Blade releases on April 26, 2024.