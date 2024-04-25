All Stellar Blade trophies explored

Stellar Blade trophies
A look at every Stellar Blade trophy you can unlock (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Much like any modern video game release, you can find a ton of Stellar Blade trophies in the 20-hour-long duration of its campaign. The trophies extend into the New Game Plus mode as well and require players to complete a wide range of objectives to progressively unlock all 45 of them.

A breakdown of these Stellar Blade trophies can be found below.

Note: Heavy spoilers for Stellar Blade will follow. Discretion is advised.

All Stellar Blade trophies

The Stellar Blade trophy list (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
A list of all 45 Stellar Blade trophies can be found listed below:

  • EVE Protocol: Collect all trophies (Platinum).
  • Camp Preparation: Activate the first camp (Bronze).
  • Abaddon: Defeat the Abbadon (Bronze).
  • Corrupter: Defeat the Corrupter (Bronze).
  • Gigas: Defeat the Gigas (Bronze).
  • Brute: Defeat the Brute (Bronze).
  • Altess Levoire: Collect the Hyper Cell from Altess Levoire (Bronze).
  • Stalker: Defeat the Stalker (Bronze).
  • Juggernaut: Defeat the Juggernaut (Bronze).
  • Tachy: Defeat Tachy (Bronze).
  • Behemoth: Defeat the Behemoth (Bronze).
  • Abyss Levoire: Collect the Hyper Cell from Abyss Levoire (Bronze).
  • Belial: Defeat Belial (Bronze).
  • Karakuri: Defeat the Karakuri (Bronze).
  • Demogorgon: Defeat the Demogorgon (Bronze).
  • Raven: Defeat Raven (Bronze).
  • Return to the Colony: Achieve the "Return to the Colony" ending, triggered after you refuse to take Adam's hand (Gold).
  • Cost of Lost Memories: This ending is unlocked if you head to Spire 4 instead of Eidos 9, and take Adam's hand in the final cutscene (Gold).
  • Making New Memories: This ending unlocks if you reach Eidos 9 before Spire 4 and unlock all memory sticks and documents. Take Adam's hand and continue to get this ending (Gold).
  • Can Collector: Collect all cans in the game (Silver).
  • Nano Suit Collector: Collect all 30 Nano Suits (Silver).
  • Records Collector: Collect all 200 data entries (memory sticks, documents, and passcodes) (Silver).
  • Lonely Fisherman: Catch a total of 20 different fish (Silver).
  • Box Hunter: Open 200 boxes (Silver).
  • Naytiba Researcher: Collect information on all Naytibas (Silver).
  • Meticulous Explorer: Activate all camps (Silver).
  • Perfect Exospine: Completely enhance all 10 Exospines (Silver).
  • Perfect Blood Edge: Max out the Blood Edge (Bronze).
  • Perfect Rechargeable Tumbler: Max out the Rechargeable Tumbler (Bronze).
  • Perfect Physical Enhancement: Max out your HP (Bronze).
  • Perfect Beta Energy Enhancement: Max out your Beta Energy meter (Bronze).
  • Thorough Technician: Unlock all 96 skills (Bronze).

A series of Stellar Blade trophies that are also unlocked via side quests:

  • Beyond Fate: Complete Enya and Su's side quest (Silver).
  • Beep!: Complete DIG-g2r's side quest (Silver).
  • Sisterly Love: Complete Kaya's side quest (Silver).

The following Stellar Blade trophies are unlocked by completing combat challenges:

  • Battlefield Martial Artist: Perfect dodge a total of 200 enemy attacks (Bronze).
  • Agile Gladiator: Perfect Parry 300 attacks (Bronze).
  • Silent Executioner: Defeat 50 enemies using the Execution move (Bronze).
  • Naytiba Hunter: Defeat 100 enemies using Beta Skills (Bronze).
  • Relentless Destroyer: Defeat 50 enemies using Burst Skills (Bronze).
  • Revenging Agent: Defeat 50 enemies using Tachy Mode (Bronze).
  • Cold-Blooded Sniper: Defeat 150 enemies using the gun (Bronze).

The following are the Stellar Blade trophies unlocked in the New Game Plus mode:

New Game Plus Stellar Blade trophies (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Repeating Protocols: Complete the New Game Plus mode.
  • Infinite Blade: Learn all skills in New Game Plus.

