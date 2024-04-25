All Stellar Blade trophies explored

Much like any modern video game release, you can find a ton of Stellar Blade trophies in the 20-hour-long duration of its campaign. The trophies extend into the New Game Plus mode as well and require players to complete a wide range of objectives to progressively unlock all 45 of them.

A breakdown of these Stellar Blade trophies can be found below.

Note: Heavy spoilers for Stellar Blade will follow. Discretion is advised.

All Stellar Blade trophies

A list of all 45 Stellar Blade trophies can be found listed below:

EVE Protocol : Collect all trophies (Platinum).

: Collect all trophies (Platinum). Camp Preparation : Activate the first camp (Bronze).

: Activate the first camp (Bronze). Abaddon : Defeat the Abbadon (Bronze).

: Defeat the Abbadon (Bronze). Corrupter : Defeat the Corrupter (Bronze).

: Defeat the Corrupter (Bronze). Gigas : Defeat the Gigas (Bronze).

: Defeat the Gigas (Bronze). Brute : Defeat the Brute (Bronze).

: Defeat the Brute (Bronze). Altess Levoire : Collect the Hyper Cell from Altess Levoire (Bronze).

: Collect the Hyper Cell from Altess Levoire (Bronze). Stalker : Defeat the Stalker (Bronze).

: Defeat the Stalker (Bronze). Juggernaut : Defeat the Juggernaut (Bronze).

: Defeat the Juggernaut (Bronze). Tachy : Defeat Tachy (Bronze).

: Defeat Tachy (Bronze). Behemoth : Defeat the Behemoth (Bronze).

: Defeat the Behemoth (Bronze). Abyss Levoire : Collect the Hyper Cell from Abyss Levoire (Bronze).

: Collect the Hyper Cell from Abyss Levoire (Bronze). Belial : Defeat Belial (Bronze).

: Defeat Belial (Bronze). Karakuri : Defeat the Karakuri (Bronze).

: Defeat the Karakuri (Bronze). Demogorgon : Defeat the Demogorgon (Bronze).

: Defeat the Demogorgon (Bronze). Raven : Defeat Raven (Bronze).

: Defeat Raven (Bronze). Return to the Colony : Achieve the "Return to the Colony" ending, triggered after you refuse to take Adam's hand (Gold).

: Achieve the "Return to the Colony" ending, triggered after you refuse to take Adam's hand (Gold). Cost of Lost Memories : This ending is unlocked if you head to Spire 4 instead of Eidos 9, and take Adam's hand in the final cutscene (Gold).

: This ending is unlocked if you head to Spire 4 instead of Eidos 9, and take Adam's hand in the final cutscene (Gold). Making New Memories : This ending unlocks if you reach Eidos 9 before Spire 4 and unlock all memory sticks and documents. Take Adam's hand and continue to get this ending (Gold).

: This ending unlocks if you reach Eidos 9 before Spire 4 and unlock all memory sticks and documents. Take Adam's hand and continue to get this ending (Gold). Can Collector : Collect all cans in the game (Silver).

: Collect all cans in the game (Silver). Nano Suit Collector : Collect all 30 Nano Suits (Silver).

: Collect all 30 Nano Suits (Silver). Records Collector : Collect all 200 data entries (memory sticks, documents, and passcodes) (Silver).

: Collect all 200 data entries (memory sticks, documents, and passcodes) (Silver). Lonely Fisherman : Catch a total of 20 different fish (Silver).

: Catch a total of 20 different fish (Silver). Box Hunter : Open 200 boxes (Silver).

: Open 200 boxes (Silver). Naytiba Researcher : Collect information on all Naytibas (Silver).

: Collect information on all Naytibas (Silver). Meticulous Explorer : Activate all camps (Silver).

: Activate all camps (Silver). Perfect Exospine : Completely enhance all 10 Exospines (Silver).

: Completely enhance all 10 Exospines (Silver). Perfect Blood Edge : Max out the Blood Edge (Bronze).

: Max out the Blood Edge (Bronze). Perfect Rechargeable Tumbler : Max out the Rechargeable Tumbler (Bronze).

: Max out the Rechargeable Tumbler (Bronze). Perfect Physical Enhancement : Max out your HP (Bronze).

: Max out your HP (Bronze). Perfect Beta Energy Enhancement : Max out your Beta Energy meter (Bronze).

: Max out your Beta Energy meter (Bronze). Thorough Technician: Unlock all 96 skills (Bronze).

A series of Stellar Blade trophies that are also unlocked via side quests:

Beyond Fate : Complete Enya and Su's side quest (Silver).

: Complete Enya and Su's side quest (Silver). Beep! : Complete DIG-g2r's side quest (Silver).

: Complete DIG-g2r's side quest (Silver). Sisterly Love: Complete Kaya's side quest (Silver).

The following Stellar Blade trophies are unlocked by completing combat challenges:

Battlefield Martial Artist : Perfect dodge a total of 200 enemy attacks (Bronze).

: Perfect dodge a total of 200 enemy attacks (Bronze). Agile Gladiator : Perfect Parry 300 attacks (Bronze).

: Perfect Parry 300 attacks (Bronze). Silent Executioner : Defeat 50 enemies using the Execution move (Bronze).

: Defeat 50 enemies using the Execution move (Bronze). Naytiba Hunter : Defeat 100 enemies using Beta Skills (Bronze).

: Defeat 100 enemies using Beta Skills (Bronze). Relentless Destroyer : Defeat 50 enemies using Burst Skills (Bronze).

: Defeat 50 enemies using Burst Skills (Bronze). Revenging Agent : Defeat 50 enemies using Tachy Mode (Bronze).

: Defeat 50 enemies using Tachy Mode (Bronze). Cold-Blooded Sniper: Defeat 150 enemies using the gun (Bronze).

The following are the Stellar Blade trophies unlocked in the New Game Plus mode:

Repeating Protocols : Complete the New Game Plus mode.

: Complete the New Game Plus mode. Infinite Blade: Learn all skills in New Game Plus.

