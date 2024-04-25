All Stellar Blade trophies explored

Much like any modern video game release, you can find a ton of Stellar Blade trophies in the 20-hour-long duration of its campaign. The trophies extend into the New Game Plus mode as well and require players to complete a wide range of objectives to progressively unlock all 45 of them.
A breakdown of these Stellar Blade trophies can be found below.
Note: Heavy spoilers for Stellar Blade will follow. Discretion is advised.
All Stellar Blade trophies
A list of all 45 Stellar Blade trophies can be found listed below:
- EVE Protocol: Collect all trophies (Platinum).
- Camp Preparation: Activate the first camp (Bronze).
- Abaddon: Defeat the Abbadon (Bronze).
- Corrupter: Defeat the Corrupter (Bronze).
- Gigas: Defeat the Gigas (Bronze).
- Brute: Defeat the Brute (Bronze).
- Altess Levoire: Collect the Hyper Cell from Altess Levoire (Bronze).
- Stalker: Defeat the Stalker (Bronze).
- Juggernaut: Defeat the Juggernaut (Bronze).
- Tachy: Defeat Tachy (Bronze).
- Behemoth: Defeat the Behemoth (Bronze).
- Abyss Levoire: Collect the Hyper Cell from Abyss Levoire (Bronze).
- Belial: Defeat Belial (Bronze).
- Karakuri: Defeat the Karakuri (Bronze).
- Demogorgon: Defeat the Demogorgon (Bronze).
- Raven: Defeat Raven (Bronze).
- Return to the Colony: Achieve the "Return to the Colony" ending, triggered after you refuse to take Adam's hand (Gold).
- Cost of Lost Memories: This ending is unlocked if you head to Spire 4 instead of Eidos 9, and take Adam's hand in the final cutscene (Gold).
- Making New Memories: This ending unlocks if you reach Eidos 9 before Spire 4 and unlock all memory sticks and documents. Take Adam's hand and continue to get this ending (Gold).
- Can Collector: Collect all cans in the game (Silver).
- Nano Suit Collector: Collect all 30 Nano Suits (Silver).
- Records Collector: Collect all 200 data entries (memory sticks, documents, and passcodes) (Silver).
- Lonely Fisherman: Catch a total of 20 different fish (Silver).
- Box Hunter: Open 200 boxes (Silver).
- Naytiba Researcher: Collect information on all Naytibas (Silver).
- Meticulous Explorer: Activate all camps (Silver).
- Perfect Exospine: Completely enhance all 10 Exospines (Silver).
- Perfect Blood Edge: Max out the Blood Edge (Bronze).
- Perfect Rechargeable Tumbler: Max out the Rechargeable Tumbler (Bronze).
- Perfect Physical Enhancement: Max out your HP (Bronze).
- Perfect Beta Energy Enhancement: Max out your Beta Energy meter (Bronze).
- Thorough Technician: Unlock all 96 skills (Bronze).
A series of Stellar Blade trophies that are also unlocked via side quests:
- Beyond Fate: Complete Enya and Su's side quest (Silver).
- Beep!: Complete DIG-g2r's side quest (Silver).
- Sisterly Love: Complete Kaya's side quest (Silver).
The following Stellar Blade trophies are unlocked by completing combat challenges:
- Battlefield Martial Artist: Perfect dodge a total of 200 enemy attacks (Bronze).
- Agile Gladiator: Perfect Parry 300 attacks (Bronze).
- Silent Executioner: Defeat 50 enemies using the Execution move (Bronze).
- Naytiba Hunter: Defeat 100 enemies using Beta Skills (Bronze).
- Relentless Destroyer: Defeat 50 enemies using Burst Skills (Bronze).
- Revenging Agent: Defeat 50 enemies using Tachy Mode (Bronze).
- Cold-Blooded Sniper: Defeat 150 enemies using the gun (Bronze).
The following are the Stellar Blade trophies unlocked in the New Game Plus mode:
- Repeating Protocols: Complete the New Game Plus mode.
- Infinite Blade: Learn all skills in New Game Plus.
