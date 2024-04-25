How to unlock New Game Plus in Stellar Blade

Although having New Game Plus in Stellar Blade at launch is great news, many players might be curious about the method to unlock this feature in the PS5 exclusive. The process isn't difficult, but certain conditions must be met.

This article details how players can easily unlock New Game Plus in Stellar Blade.

Unlock New Game Plus in Stellar Blade with this simple method

This feature lets players carry all their unlocked items, skills, currency, records, character enhancements, and drone upgrades into a fresh playthrough. To unlock New Game Plus in Stellar Blade, players must beat the game at any difficulty.

Option of new game plus in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Stellar Blade features two modes: Story Mode and Normal Mode. The former is an easy mode, whereas the latter is the hard mode. After completing the campaign on any of these modes, players can start New Game Plus in Stellar Blade with all their unlocks. However, the game progress won't carry over into the new playthrough.

For those unaware, the New Game Plus option has already been added with a Day 1 patch for Stellar Blade. It implies the option will be available immediately to all users. Previously, it was shared the feature would arrive soon after launch, but the developers decided to offer it with the release itself.

Players can transfer demo progress to the main game

Players who tried the limited build of the game on PS5 can carry over their full progress from the demo into the main story. The option is available for those who finished the demo.

A still from Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This addition from the developers is also welcomed because not every player will make extra efforts to restart the entire campaign from the beginning.

For more news, latest updates, and guides on Stellar Blade, keep following Sportskeeda.