All Stellar Blade demo difficulty settings explored

The Stellar Blade demo has recently been released on PS5 and many players are still getting acquainted with its difficulty level. While the limited build from Shift Up's anticipated action-adventure game offers numerous features, its difficulty setting is something several users are still confused about. However, there's a simple method by which players can get clarity on all difficulty modes in the demo.

This article will mention all the necessary information that players need to know about the Stellar Bade demo, its difficulty settings, and available game modes.

Stellar Blade demo difficulty modes and settings explained

A still Stellar Blade demo's combat (Image via Shift Up)

Upon launching the demo of Stellar Blade for the first time, players will be greeted with its loading screen showing the character of Eve. There are multiple options available on the main menu, including the difficulty settings. In case they haven't launched the demo just yet on PlayStation 5, here are the steps players need to follow to check various difficulty modes.

On the main loading screen of Stellar Blade, select 'New Game'. Under 'New Game', look for the two options titled 'Story Mode' and 'Normal Mode'.

Once they reach the screen showing two gameplay modes namely, Story Mode and Normal Mode, players can read the description under each option.

In the Stellar Blade demo, the Story mode is set in the easy mode by default. It offers a comfortable experience with extremely weakened enemies and focuses mainly on the story. This mode is recommended for players who don't want challenging combat and just want to explore the characters and the map locations.

Eve's character in Stellar Blade demo (Image via Shift Up)

On the other hand, the Normal Mode in Stellar Blade demo is the hard mode with a heavily increased difficulty level. It features tense battles and is recommended for players who simply want a highly challenging combat.

Now that it is clear which mode offers what kind of experience, curious players can make up their minds to choose their preferred difficulty setting. It will also be interesting to see whether the developers will add a third mode as well that can offer an experience combining a great storyline with increased challenges. Stellar Blade will be released globally on April 26, 2024, exclusively for PS5.

