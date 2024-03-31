Is there a Stellar Blade photo mode in the demo?

Following an anticipated release of its demo, players are curious to see a Stellar Blade photo mode. Most of the fans are already mesmerized by the visuals and overall game design of Shift Up's upcoming action-adventure title. Consequently, they want to have a dedicated photo mode in the Stellar Blade demo while trying out the game on their PS5 consoles.

This article will try to reveal whether or not players can have a Stellar Blade photo mode in the currently available demo.

Can players use a Stellar Blade photo mode in the demo?

Stellar Blade (Image via Shift Up)

Sadly, the answer is no. There's no Stellar Blade photo mode available in the demo. Players eager to enjoy the game's limited build and capture its beautiful aesthetics, including the character of Eve, will be disappointed to know that the developers at Shift Up haven't worked on any photo mode for Stellar Blade.

However, this situation might change, provided more players come together with a request for a Stellar Blade photo mode.

Hyung-tae Kim, the director of Stellar Blade, recently revealed in an interview with Famitsu that the game won't have a photo mode at launch. But he indirectly indicated that Shift Up's team may include a photo mode after the release if enough players come up with a request for this feature.

Eve's character in the Stellar Blade demo (Image from Shift Up)

Here's exactly what Mr. Kim said (Translated from Japanese):

"We are not ready for photo mode. I would like to answer as much as possible if the users request it."

Meanwhile, players can keep exploring other aspects of Stellar Blade's demo. It has mostly received a good impression from fans trying it on their PS5s. Not to mention that great word-of-mouth will push the sales of Stellar Blade at launch while boosting its chances of getting an amazing critical reception as well.

It will be interesting whether Shift Up will eventually add a photo mode or not in the game. Stellar Blade is set for a global debut on April 26, 2024, for PS5.

For more news, updates, and guides related to Stellar Blade, follow Sportskeeda. Here are a few more Stellar Blade articles:

How long is the Stellar Blade demo? || How to win Abaddon boss fight in Stellar Blade demo