Stellar Blade demo announced: Release date, gameplay features, and more explored

PlayStation has officially announced the Stellar Blade demo, scheduled to arrive on March 29, 2024, exclusively for the PS5. This sampler for the highly anticipated action game was initially leaked on the PlayStation Store but was quickly taken down by Sony. However, many players who were quick to spot it clicked on the download button.

Unfortunately for those players, PlayStation, in an unprecedented move, took away the ability to play the leaked Stellar Blade demo, even for those who had the game downloaded on their PS5 consoles. Thankfully, players are excited to get their hands on the game, and they won't have to wait long, as the demo is arriving in just a few days.

Here's everything you need to know about the Stellar Blade demo arriving on the PS5 this weekend.

How to download the Stellar Blade demo on PS5?

The Stellar Blade demo will give you access to the opening hour of the game, including the first boss fight. The demo will see Eve, a member of the 7th Airborne Squad, being sent to Earth, which has been long abandoned by humans due to invasion by an alien race called the Naytiba, the game's primary enemy type.

Eve is sent on a mission to reclaim the planet from the Naytiba, with the demo concluding after the first boss fight. Downloading the demo is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to download the demo upon its release on March 29, 2024:

Go to the PlayStation Store app via your PS5's dashboard.

app via your PS5's dashboard. Scroll down to the Demos section or search for the game in the search bar at the top of the store page.

section or search for the game in the search bar at the top of the store page. Once you land on the Stellar Balde demo's page, scroll down and click Download .

. Once the download finishes, launch the demo via the tile on your PS5 dashboard.

Note that the demo cannot be preloaded and can only be downloaded upon its release. The demo's file size is roughly 16 GB, according to PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) on X.

Stellar Blade demo PS5 features, save data carryover, and more explored

The Stellar Blade demo is quite brief, giving a glimpse at the story of Eve and the Naytiba. However, PlayStation has hinted at a surprise hidden in the demo for players who complete it. If the leaked demo is any indication, the surprise PlayStation is hinting at is a boss rush mode that lets players test out Eve's combat abilities.

Additionally, the demo will come with all the bells and whistles players can expect from the game's full release, including complete support for PS5's haptics, smooth 60fps gameplay, and lighting-fast loading.

Lastly, the demo lets players seamlessly transfer their saved data to the final game, allowing them to skip past the tutorial and opening boss fight to jump right into the story. Stellar Blade releases on April 26, 2024, exclusively for the PS5.