How long is the Stellar Blade demo?

The Stellar Blade demo is finally here and players who haven't tried it yet must be wondering about how long it takes to beat the limited version. The demo for Shift Up's upcoming action-adventure game was released on March 29, 2024. It's currently available for PS5 owners who want to experience it before the global launch next month.

This article will mention crucial details about the length of the Stellar Blade demo on PS5 and how much time players can spend exploring it.

How long to beat Stellar Blade demo on PS5

Expand Tweet

Right before the release of the demo, reliable account @PlayStationSize on X disclosed that the Stellar Blade demo is roughly 1 hour-1.5 hours long in duration. Simply put, players who haven't installed it yet on their PS5s can expect to spend a considerable amount of time with the game's limited build.

Not to mention that the overall playtime will also depend on the individual playstyle of a user. Those who are fond of exploring everything like hidden items and different places on the map may also end up spending close to two hours in Stellar Blade.

On the other hand, it may wrap up in just over an hour as well for players who just want to experience the combat mechanics and the gameplay in a quick fashion.

What to expect from the Stellar Blade demo?

The currently available limited version of the game features the first early hours showing the protagonist. Eve, the first member of the 7th Airborne Squad, is sent to Earth on a quest to reclaim the planet from Naytiba. The first stage tries to make players acclimatized with the combat mechanics and other crucial aspects through tutorials.

Eve in Stellar Blade demo (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Moreover, the demo gives an opportunity to players for exploring post-war Eidos 7, a human city that is now affected by the Naytiba.

After finishing Stellar Blade's demo up to the first boss fight against Abaddon, players will be able to carry over their saved data when the game launches on April 26, 2024. They can simply begin from the last checkpoint instead of starting the game from the first mission again.

For more news, guides, and the latest updates on Stellar Blade, don't forget to follow Sportskeeda.

Is Stellar Blade available on PC? || Is Stellar Blade on Xbox Game Pass?