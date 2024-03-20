Thanks to the vast selection of titles available on the market, choosing the best Samurai games for PlayStation 5 can be a hassle. Samurai culture holds a code of conduct, unique style, and beliefs that have been explored in multiple ways by several titles. They have been influential in pop culture, leading to developers launching titles on them.

PS5’s high-end configurations have helped developers produce games with visually appealing locations and stunning action sequences, making it easier to create a realistic samurai experience for fans of the iconic Japanese warriors. Now, you can find visually boosted games set in historical times where samurais do everything in their power to restore peace.

However, the list of such games is quite diverse, and you might struggle to choose which titles to play. Thus, this article will list the five best Samurai games for PlayStation 5.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 best Samurai games for PlayStation 5

1) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is an action-adventure RPG developed by FromSoftware. Launched in 2019, it follows the story of a samurai named Wolf, who goes on a journey to defeat a corrupted shinobi clan that tortured him and kidnapped his master. It is set in 16th-century Japan when Buddhist ideologies were getting prominence in the Sengoku period.

This RPG title is heavily inspired by the Dark Souls franchise. It features skill trees, equipment upgrading, stealth gameplay, and visually appealing designs that provide an enjoyable gaming experience similar to Dark Souls. It is one of the best Samurai games for PlayStation 5 users.

2) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action RPG set in the Han Dynasty period of China. Developed by Team Ninja, it features a historical fantasy world where you must fight against corrupted demons and defeat them to save humanity from an apocalypse.

In this game, you can customize your playable character, use powerful abilities, perform attack combinations, and summon beasts to support you during battles.

3) Nioh series

Team Ninja is known for developing some of the best Samurai games for PlayStation 5 on the market. Similar to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the Nioh series explores different periods of Japan. Moreover, both titles feature hack-and-slash and soulslike components that offer a fruitful gaming experience.

Nioh 1 and 2 are especially known for their fast-paced combat systems. They are a must-try if you’re looking for exceptional samurai battle sequences.

4) Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin is yet another samurai title developed by Team Ninja, is set in a historic period in when Western influences started featuring prominently in traditional Japanese culture, practices, and traditions. In this game, you will play as a Ronin who goes on a journey to fight against imperials and villainous factions to restore peace in the country.

Fans have proclaimed this RPG to be one of the best Samurai games for PlayStation 5 due to multiple aspects like an open-world map, full character customization, intricate designs in the locations, and gameplay mechanics. You can look at what separates Rise of the Ronin from Nioh to get a better idea about the different features you can get from these Team Ninja titles.

5) Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is arguably one of the best Samurai games for PlayStation 5 users. Launched in 2020, it became an instant hit in the gaming industry due to its excellent storytelling. It explores the story of Jin Sakai, a samurai who must choose between adhering to warrior conduct or using dishonorable techniques to defeat Mongols from capturing Tsushima Island.

It features a highly detailed open-world map, direct and stealth combat mechanics, a captivating story, and soulslike components. You can choose to either fight enemies face-to-face or eliminate them stealthily. It also features certain aspects of both Rise of the Ronin and Sekiro.

That concludes our foray into the best Samurai games for PlayStation 5. You can also check out the best games released in March 2024 to know more about the latest titles available on the gaming market.