3 ways Rise of the Ronin is different from Nioh (and 3 ways they are similar)

Rise of the Ronin is an action-adventure role-playing game (RPG) being released on March 22, 2024. The developer, Team Ninja, is known for making titles based on popular medieval periods, where the protagonist must fight villainous factions and other enemies to restore peace.

The upcoming title will yet again explore an influential period in Japan’s history through a fictional plot, which is why you might be curious to find out what separates it from the Nioh games.

Additionally, the first offering in this franchise is regarded as one of the best action RPG titles in the gaming industry, and you might want to know if Team Ninja is incorporating the right features from it into Rise of the Ronin. To that end, this article discusses three ways the upcoming title is different from 2017's Nioh and three ways they are similar.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Three ways that separate Rise of the Ronin from Nioh

1) Story format

Rise of the Ronin has been a hot topic since the developer announced that its storyline will depend on player choices. 2017's Nioh, on the other hand, features a single-story format where the endgame stays the same for all the players. You don’t get the opportunity to make impactful choices that may influence the story in the latter.

Therefore, Team Ninja has done well in providing a new perspective that will keep the player base interested in their classic periodic setting RPGs.

2) Gameplay mechanics

The first Nioh game was praised for providing a smooth, fast-paced hack-and-slash combat system. But Rise of the Ronin might be different in this regard. According to developers, the title will emphasize strategy-based combat mechanics, requiring players to parry and stun opponents before delivering killing blows.

Team Ninja is taking a gamble in moving away from the hack-and-slash combat system, but it might just work. Fans have asked for something new in terms of mechanics for quite a while now, and the upcoming title might grow on players, as they start to enjoy a fresh gaming experience that is different from 2017's Nioh.

3) Visual designs

Rise of the Ronin will feature intricate details about 19th-century Japan. In the open-world map, you will explore and experience the evolution of various traditions, rituals, and cultures in the latter stages of the Edo period. The developer prioritized making a realistic visual design that represents the medieval practices of Japan.

The first Nioh might have featured a period in Japan’s history, but you wouldn’t find intricate details about it in the game. One of the biggest things that separates the visual designs of the upcoming RPG from this title is the map. The former features an open world, making intricate details on it a vital aspect of the overall experience. 2017's Nioh is a story-driven, closed-world game.

Three similarities between Rise of the Ronin and Nioh

1) Story setting

Team Ninja is known for developing games set in the past. Rise of the Ronin is set in 19th-century Japan when the Edo period was coming to an end. Similarly, the first Nioh is set in 16th-century Japan when the Sengoku period was coming to an end.

Both titles feature similar details, including traditional location designs, costumes, and overall aesthetics.

2) Single protagonist

The upcoming title and 2017's Nioh feature a singular protagonist. The former follows the journey of an Irish sailor, William Adams, who becomes a samurai after staying in Japan. Its story focuses on developing a “one-man army” character that saves the feudal era of Japan and restores faith in humanity.

Similarly, Team Ninja's new RPG will follow the journey of a Ronin, who will sacrifice everything and fight against all odds to save his country.

3) Melee-based combat

Although the gameplay mechanics differ, both titles feature similar combat. Team Ninja emphasizes melee-based action, and the upcoming title will focus on short-range melee primary weapons and secondary midrange firearms like 2017's Nioh.

That concludes our foray into the three differences and similarities between Rise of the Ronin and the 2017 title.

You can also check out other games like Rise of the Ronin to learn more about similar games in the same genre.