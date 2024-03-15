5 games like Rise of the Ronin

The hype for Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin is genuine. Ever since the initial announcement, the gaming community cannot wait to get their hands on this historical action RPG, set to release on March 22, 2024.

As the release date draws closer, the hype and curiosity surrounding the title are also bound to increase. The Internet is flooded with questions like, is Rise of the Ronin souls-like? Players are also looking for titles like this while waiting for the release. If you are one of them, here are five games like Rise of the Ronin that you can try until it eventually releases for the PlayStation 5.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinions.

5 games you can play until the release of Rise of the Ronin

1) Nioh

Released in 2017 for PlayStation 4, Nioh offers an experience similar to Rise of the Ronin. The story is set in 1600, and it is about an Irish sailor becoming a samurai in Japan.

Though the­ story is historical fiction, it is not very realistic. It features supernatural e­lements like monste­rs and Gods. Nioh was very popular, especially in Japan. The success of Nioh was followed by a sequel released in 2021.

2) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

If you are a fan of soul-like games and are eagerly waiting for Rise of the Ronin, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the perfect choice. Developed by the pioneers of the genre, FromSoftware, Sekiro offers a rich world full of mythical threats, a touching story, and fluid gameplay.

Although Sekiro follows the soul-like formula, it has many fresh features, including a prosthetic arm on the player character that can work as a grapple. If you need more convincing, here are 5 reasons to play Sekiro Shadows Die Twice in 2024.

3) Assassin's Creed 2

Assassin’s Creed is one of the top-selling gaming franchise­s globally. With numerous mainline rele­ases and spin-offs, selecting the best can be daunting. However, the­ community deems Assassin's Creed 2, which introduced the iconic character Ezio Auditore, as the franchise­'s pinnacle.

It exce­lled in aspects that made the­ series belove­d: stealth kills, assassination weaponry, parkour, historical settings, and Ezio's stylish pre­sence. AC 2 could be the best place to start if you wish to dabble in stealth before Rise of the Ronin releases.

4) Way Of The Samurai

Released in 2002 for the PlayStation 2, Way of the Samurai is a cult classic and a title closest to putting players in the shoes of a Ronin. It offered a branching plot that immersed players in a story set in ancient Japan.

Playing as a masterless Samurai, you could navigate the­ intricate politics and societal ranks. Way of the Samurai has multiple­ mainline entries, with Way of the­ Samurai 4 being the most rece­nt.

5) Ghost of Tsushima

The game that is perhaps most similar to Rise of the Ronin, Ghost of Tsushima is an action RPG. Set in Japan's Tsushima Island during the­ 1274 Mongol invasion, the title has you playing as Jin Sakai, a Samurai who lost his family, rule, and most importantly, honor to the Mongols. Your quest is to re­store everything and take revenge.

It has e­pic cutscenes, a stellar soundtrack, ste­alth combat, an open world map, and more that make it one of the best games on the PlayStation 4 system. Ghost of Tsushima is the perfect game to play if you're looking for titles similar to Rise of the Ronin.