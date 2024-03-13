Is Rise of the Ronin souls-like?

A Rise of the Ronin souls-like experience is something that players have been looking for since the announcement of the game was made by Team Ninja. Described by many to be one of the most ambitious titles from the developer, it brings to the table an open-world setting that titles like Nioh, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and Ninja Gaiden lacked.

Team Ninja has set a standard of their own when it comes to a robust combat system, and how they can incorporate this in an open-world setting is something to wonder. Moving away from the linear storytelling progression, a Rise of the Ronin souls-like experience is on the radar for fans waiting for its launch.

This article will take a brief look at whether Rise of the Ronin will offer a souls-like experience and if it is something that can be expected upon the game's arrival.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions

Will Rise of the Ronin souls-like experience be a possibility?

Rise of the Ronin PlayStation page (Image via PlayStation)

The answer is no. Rise of the Ronin might not be a souls-like game as the experience it will offer seems to vary from the titles of this sub-genre. Since its announcement, Team Ninja has stated that the story is a major focus here, while the combat difficulty is forgiving. This is the complete opposite of what souls-likes offer.

It was initially speculated that Rise of the Ronin souls-like gameplay could be expected as the last three titles from Team Ninja, Nioh 2, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, had souls-like mechanics at their core.

But since these speculations arose, the community has come across statements for this PlayStation exclusive on their page for Rise of the Ronin, which states the opposite:

"As a masterless samurai – a Ronin – your destiny is your own. See the story unfold in different ways depending on the choices you make and the characters you ally with along the way. Face critical mission decisions, like whether to assassinate or protect key figures, and shape the course of history through a rich multi-choice system."

Features like in-depth character customization, a gorgeous open world, and a forgiving combat system, along with a multiplayer experience, are present because of Team Ninja's focus on making Rise of the Ronin ambitious. The developer is eager to engage fans with their narrative-driven core and give players the choice throughout it all.