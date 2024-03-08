Is Rise of the Ronin on PlayStation 4?

If you're an action role-playing game fan, you might be wondering if Team Ninja plans to release Rise of the Ronin on PlayStation 4, considering the title is launching on March 22, 2024. In this RPG, you must embark on a journey in 18th-century Japan and fight against oppressive rulers to restore peace.

PlayStation 4 is a well-known platform for action-adventure role-playing games. The console has been praised for acknowledging consumer requirements and creating a space for independent developers to launch their titles.

For this reason, the highly anticipated launch of Rise of Ronin has raised questions about its release on the PlayStation 4.

Is Team Ninja launching Rise of the Ronin on PlayStation 4?

No, Rise of the Ronin is not releasing on the PlayStation 4. According to Team Ninja, this title is a PlayStation 5 exclusive, which means that it will only be available for PS5 users.

Rise of the Ronin is specially stabilized and built for PlayStation 5’s GPU and CPU. You can check out the Rise of the Ronin pre-load date to prepare for its launch on the PS5.

When exploring the open-world map set in medieval Japan, you can expect to discover intricate details that accurately represent the country's cultures, traditions, and practices. Therefore, the game will have higher visual fidelity than Team Ninja’s previous title, Nioh, making it difficult for the developer to launch it on the PlayStation 4.

Additionally, the high-end visuals of Rise of the Ronin will require higher frame rates than the PlayStation 4 can provide.

Role-playing games like Rise of the Ronin on PlayStation 4

There are several games like Rise of the Ronin on PlayStation 4. Try them out if you are looking for a similar gaming experience. Here are some of them:

Elden Ring

Horizon Zero Dawn

Bloodborne

Monster Hunter: World

Fallout 4

Nioh

Nioh 2

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Dead or Alive series

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Ghost of Tsushima

Assassin’s Creed Origins: The Hidden Ones

ARK: Survival Evolved

God of War series

Final Fantasy XV

Dark Souls III

You can also check out the 10 best games releasing in March 2024 to know about upcoming titles in the gaming market.