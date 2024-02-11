Rise of the Ronin pre-load date and time revealed

Rise of the Ronin pre-load details are finally out in the wild, close to the game's official release date. Developed by Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo, the creators of the Nioh series, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, and Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, the PS5 exclusive title is the studio's first foray into the open-world action-adventure genre.

After years of making good souls-like RPGs, with games like the Nioh series, as well as Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, being some of the best non-FromSoftware souls-likes, Team Ninja is finally moving to a different genre. With the game's release date drawing closer, PlayStation has finally revealed the pre-load date.

Here's everything you need to know about Team Ninja's upcoming action RPG Rise of the Ronin's pre-load, potential file size, and more.

When is the Rise of the Ronin pre-load going live on the PS5?

Although the game is roughly a month away from its official release on March 26, 2024. Thanks to the pre-orders going live on the PlayStation Store, we now know the scheduled Rise of the Ronin pre-load date. The pre-load for Team Ninja's upcoming PS5 exclusive action RPG will be live on March 19, 2024, at midnight local time.

Rise of the Ronin pre-load details are live thanks to the game's Store page on PS5 (Image via PlayStation)

While pre-loads for most PlayStation 5 games usually go live roughly 72 hours before the official release date, it seems Sony is extending the pre-load window for flagship exclusives. Other games that have had a 7-day pre-load window are Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the upcoming action game from Shift Up, Stellar Blade.

As for Rise of the Ronin pre-load file size, given it's an open-world game built on the same engine as Nioh 2 and Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja's upcoming title should be somewhere within the ballpark of 50-60 GB. However, do take this information with a grain of salt since the file size has yet to be confirmed by the developers.

How to pre-load Rise of the Ronin on PS5?

Pre-loading games on PS5 is a straightforward process and can be done when your console is in rest mode. However, for players who are either new to the PlayStation ecosystem or aren't quite familiar with digital pre-orders and pre-loads on PlayStation consoles, here's how you can download the game when Rise of the Ronin pre-load goes live on PS5:

Rise of the Ronin is Team Ninja's very first foray into the open-world genre (Image via PlayStation)

Once you confirm that you have the game pre-ordered on your PS5, head to your PlayStation Library .

. Search for the game from the list of titles in your PSN Library, and select Download .

. Once the download is complete, you can start playing the game as soon as it releases, i.e., midnight local time.

Pre-loading essentially allows you to jump into the action as soon as it releases without having to wait around for the game to download and install on your console. Check out our Rise of the Ronin pre-order guide for more information on the game's various editions, pre-order bonuses, and more.