With the imminent release of Team Ninja’s upcoming action-adventure Bakumatsu-era-themed game, readers may be curious about the status of Rise of the Ronin multiplayer and/or co-op modes. Thankfully, publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed the presence of up to four-person co-op in Rise of the Ronin, a decision that should thrill fans of the upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Read on to learn more about the game and its finer details.

Is Rise of the Ronin multiplayer confirmed?

Team Ninja has indeed confirmed the availability of online co-op in their upcoming Rise of the Ronin, as described within the game's FAQ section. The information can be accessed via the game's official PlayStation page, along with other tidbits of information, such as exclusivity details and an open-world game design.

How does Rise of the Ronin multiplayer work?

As described in the official FAQ, players can expect the following from the Rise of the Ronin multiplayer campaign:

A total of four players can participate in the game’s campaign via online co-op.

This includes the host’s character. Thus, you can invite three friends to your play session.

Players can choose to replay the game’s many single-player chapters together at any point in the game’s progression.

Rise of the Ronin has been confirmed to not have any PvP combat modes. As such, it may be possible that players will have to work together in PvE gameplay modes instead.

The lack of PvP is disappointing. PvP modes in such games are usually highly sought after. It is hoped that the developer will add PvP functionality later via an update/patch.

Do you need a PS Plus subscription for Rise of the Ronin multiplayer?

You will require a PlayStation Plus subscription to access Rise of the Ronin’s multiplayer co-op modes. This is especially disappointing since a majority of the playerbase seems reluctant to purchase an additional recurring subscription fee for basic online functionality. This decision is unlikely to be reversed any time soon.

On the bright side, Rise of the Ronin can be played in single-player mode from start to end.

Rise of the Ronin is an upcoming action RPG from developer Team Ninja and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game has players step into the shoes of a self-insert “Ronin”, a masterless samurai, as they become entangled in events that will shape the future of Japan’s region of Edo during the 19th Century.

Rise of the Ronin is set to release worldwide on March 22, 2024, as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, with no immediate plans for PC or Xbox ports in the near future.