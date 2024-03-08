Rise of the Ronin is an action role-playing game (RPG) launching on March 22, 2024. Developed by Team Ninja, this title requires you to embark on a journey in 18th-century Japan and defeat oppressive rulers to restore peace and harmony.

If you are a fan of role-playing games, you might be wondering if Team Ninja plans to launch Rise of the Ronin on PC. This article answers this question.

Is Rise of the Ronin available on PC?

No, Rise of the Ronin is not releasing on PC. According to Team Ninja, this game is a PlayStation 5 exclusive, which means that it will only be available for PS5 users.

This RPG is specially designed for the PlayStation 5’s GPU and CPU. Thus, the title is unlikely to be released on other platforms anytime soon.

However, you can check out the Rise of the Ronin pre-load date to prepare for its release on the PlayStation 5.

While exploring the open-world map set in the medieval period of Japan, you will discover several details that accurately show the country’s evolution of cultures, traditions, and practices. You will also find historical weapons in the title, which are intricately detailed.

Therefore, the game will feature higher visual fidelities than Team Ninja’s previous titles like Nioh, making it difficult for the developer to stabilize it for PC.

However, Team Ninja had launched the Nioh franchise on PC. Moreover, other PS5 exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man and Forbidden West came out on PC after some time.

Hence, the title might come out on PC at some point, but the chances are quite slim at the moment. The developer will have to adjust the whole game according to PC frame rates (FPS) and recent graphic chipsets.

Role-playing games like Rise of the Ronin available on PC

There are several games like the title on PC. Try them out if you are looking for a similar gaming experience. Here are a few of them:

Enshrouded

Elden Ring

Horizon Zero Dawn

Fallout series

Nioh

Nioh 2

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles China

Assassin’s Creed Origins: The Hidden Ones

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Dead or Alive series

ARK: Survival Evolved

God of War (2018)

God of War Ragnarok

Final Fantasy series

Dark Souls series

You can also check out the 10 best games releasing in March 2024 to know about upcoming titles in the gaming market.