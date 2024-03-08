Rise of the Ronin is an action role-playing game (RPG) launching on March 22, 2024. Developed by Team Ninja, this title requires you to embark on a journey in 18th-century Japan and defeat oppressive rulers to restore peace and harmony.
If you are a fan of role-playing games, you might be wondering if Team Ninja plans to launch Rise of the Ronin on PC. This article answers this question.
Is Rise of the Ronin available on PC?
No, Rise of the Ronin is not releasing on PC. According to Team Ninja, this game is a PlayStation 5 exclusive, which means that it will only be available for PS5 users.
This RPG is specially designed for the PlayStation 5’s GPU and CPU. Thus, the title is unlikely to be released on other platforms anytime soon.
However, you can check out the Rise of the Ronin pre-load date to prepare for its release on the PlayStation 5.
While exploring the open-world map set in the medieval period of Japan, you will discover several details that accurately show the country’s evolution of cultures, traditions, and practices. You will also find historical weapons in the title, which are intricately detailed.
Therefore, the game will feature higher visual fidelities than Team Ninja’s previous titles like Nioh, making it difficult for the developer to stabilize it for PC.
However, Team Ninja had launched the Nioh franchise on PC. Moreover, other PS5 exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man and Forbidden West came out on PC after some time.
Hence, the title might come out on PC at some point, but the chances are quite slim at the moment. The developer will have to adjust the whole game according to PC frame rates (FPS) and recent graphic chipsets.
Role-playing games like Rise of the Ronin available on PC
There are several games like the title on PC. Try them out if you are looking for a similar gaming experience. Here are a few of them:
- Enshrouded
- Elden Ring
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Fallout series
- Nioh
- Nioh 2
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles China
- Assassin’s Creed Origins: The Hidden Ones
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Dead or Alive series
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- God of War (2018)
- God of War Ragnarok
- Final Fantasy series
- Dark Souls series
You can also check out the 10 best games releasing in March 2024 to know about upcoming titles in the gaming market.