Is Rise of the Ronin on Nintendo Switch?

Readers curious about the availability of Rise of the Ronin on Nintendo Switch will be left disappointed. Team Ninja’s upcoming action-adventure hack-and-slash title is set to release as a PlayStation 5 exclusive with no plans for a PC, Xbox Series X/S, or Nintendo Switch release at the time of writing this article, which is rather unfortunate.

Can you play Rise of the Ronin on Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, you cannot play Rise of the Ronin on Nintendo Switch. The game is marked as a PlayStation 5 exclusive and, as such, will likely not be available for the Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch any time in the future. A PC release is still possible, however, given the industry's recent shift in strategy regarding multi-platform releases.

There are several reasons why Rise of the Ronin is unavailable on the Nintendo Switch, such as:

Thanks to exclusivity deals between Sony and Team Ninja, Rise of the Ronin is to remain a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Even if Sony were pushing for a multi-platform release, the Nintendo Switch would more than likely be left out.

The Switch possesses dated hardware that simply does not hold up to the PlayStation 5. As such, it cannot run Rise of the Ronin at acceptable frame rates and visual quality.

A combination of these reasons resulted in the game skipping the Switch.

Games like Rise of the Ronin on Nintendo Switch

The following games offer a similar experience to Rise of the Ronin on Nintendo Switch and are highly recommended to play through at least once:

Trek to Yomi : Unlike Rise of the Ronin, Trek to Yomi is a side-scrolling action-adventure title. It still retains themes and similarities to Ronin but in the form of a Japanese Edo period setting. Trek to Yomi is a brilliant action game with striking visual styles. It was released worldwide on January 30, 2024, for the Nintendo Switch.

: Unlike Rise of the Ronin, Trek to Yomi is a side-scrolling action-adventure title. It still retains themes and similarities to Ronin but in the form of a Japanese Edo period setting. Trek to Yomi is a brilliant action game with striking visual styles. It was released worldwide on January 30, 2024, for the Nintendo Switch. Sifu : A beat-em-up game at its core, Sifu is an excellent third-person action-adventure title from Sloclap. The game also possesses striking visuals and a unique combat system that has earned it praise since its release for the Switch on November 8, 2022.

: A beat-em-up game at its core, Sifu is an excellent third-person action-adventure title from Sloclap. The game also possesses striking visuals and a unique combat system that has earned it praise since its release for the Switch on November 8, 2022. Ninja Gaiden Master Collection: The Ninja Gaiden Master Collection refers to a trilogy of games released by Koei Tecmo Games across multiple platforms. Ninja Gaiden games have always been known for their brutal difficulty and engaging premise, and the Master Collection is no different in this regard. The Master Collection is available on the Switch as well.

