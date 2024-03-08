Is Rise of the Ronin on Xbox Game Pass?

With Rise of the Ronin making waves across the gaming community, readers may be curious as to whether Team Ninja’s AAA title may be heading to other platforms. Neither PlayStation nor Team Ninja have confirmed the availability of Rise of the Ronin on Xbox Game Pass or any other platforms for that matter. Thus, the game is not available on Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service.

Read on to learn more about the topic and the possible reasons why the game is skipping other platforms.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

Rise of the Ronin not available on Xbox Game Pass

Team Ninja’s upcoming Rise of the Ronin will not be available via Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service for either PC or console. The game is a PlayStation 5 exclusive and, as such, is not available for PC, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch.

However, with the recent shift in Sony’s strategy regarding PC ports, we may eventually see a PC release for the game - albeit on Steam and/or Epic Games Store instead of Microsoft's own storefront.

Speculating why Rise of the Ronin is unavailable outside of the PlayStation 5

There are plenty of reasons as to why the title is unavailable on Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms, but the major cause is likely game exclusivity deals.

Sony and Team Ninja are very likely in an exclusive contract of sorts. As such, the title shall remain locked to the PlayStation 5 for an extended period of time. However, fans hope that Team Ninja eventually ports the game to other platforms in the near future, starting with the PC.

Games similar to Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin is not the only game of its kind, and readers can at the very least play the following similarly-themed titles either via Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service or other means:

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty : Another one of Team Ninja’s creations, Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, was released on March 3, 2023, on the Xbox Game Pass service. It can be considered “soul-like,” but it was released as an action RPG set in ancient China.

: Another one of Team Ninja’s creations, Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, was released on March 3, 2023, on the Xbox Game Pass service. It can be considered “soul-like,” but it was released as an action RPG set in ancient China. Like a Dragon Ishin : Like a Dragon Ishin is the remake of the Yakuza spinoff known as Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin. The game has players take control of Sakamoto Ryoma in the Bakumatsu Era of Japan. It was released worldwide in February 2023, with a Game Pass release shortly afterward.

: Like a Dragon Ishin is the remake of the Yakuza spinoff known as Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin. The game has players take control of Sakamoto Ryoma in the Bakumatsu Era of Japan. It was released worldwide in February 2023, with a Game Pass release shortly afterward. Ghost of Tsushima: Ghost of Tsushima was released on July 17, 2020, as a PlayStation 4 exclusive by Sucker Punch Productions. It is an action-adventure video game that hands over players control of protagonist Jin Sakai during the Mongol invasion of Japan. A PC port is set to be released on May 16, 2024.

