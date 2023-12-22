Best PS5 exclusives set to release in 2024

The PS5 boasts an extensive game library encompassing various genres such as horror, racing, action, FPS, and more. Notably, 2023 has proven to be exceptionally thrilling for PlayStation 5 enthusiasts, thanks to the release of exciting games exclusive to that console. In this regard, Sony has treated its customers to top-tier titles like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy 16, and more.

Although numerous games are slated for release in 2024 across various platforms, Sony is all set to unveil a selection of exclusive offerings for next year. These games are poised to provide a captivating gaming experience on the PS5 and are expected to elevate the demand for this console. This article offers a list of exclusive PlayStation 5 titles that users should eagerly anticipate in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Last of Us 2 Remastered and other PS5 exclusives set to release in 2024

1) The Last of Us 2 Remastered

The Last of Us 2, regarded as one of the finest PlayStation exclusive games for its compelling narrative and engaging gameplay, is set to get a comprehensive remaster. Scheduled for release on January 19, 2024, this enhanced version promises to deliver an immersive experience on the PS5.

Renowned for its diverse gameplay, the remastered edition will challenge players to strategize according to various scenarios. In this title, gamers will encounter Cordecyeps-infected creatures, formidable militia groups, and perilous terrain. The option to employ a stealthy approach to dispatch enemies adds an extra layer of excitement and enjoyment.

2) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Square Enix has impressed fans with the release of the highly acclaimed action-adventure game Final Fantasy 16 in 2023. Garnering praise for its compelling narrative and engaging combat mechanics, this title has set high expectations for the next FF release.

As such, the anticipation continues to build as Square Enix prepares to launch Final Fantasy VII Rebirth exclusively on the PS5 on February 29, 2024. The upcoming FF game promises to introduce fresh elements to both the original's combat and narrative while preserving its essence.

Beyond its stunning visuals, the gameplay trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth showcases a plethora of aesthetically crafted settings that players can explore. Its combat system is equally impressive, featuring powerful combos and dynamic moves against formidable enemies. The developers seem dedicated to delivering a revitalized and captivating experience for both loyal fans and newcomers alike.

3) Rise of the Ronin

The eagerly anticipated JRPG game Rise of the Ronin is poised to deliver an exhilarating and action-packed gaming experience. The buzz surrounding it is centered on its dynamic combat features and captivating setting, rooted in the late era of Japan. Scheduled for release on March 22, 2024, this game is currently available for pre-orders on the PlayStation store.

Team Ninja — the acclaimed development team behind titles such as DMC, Ninja Gaiden, Nioh series, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and other adrenaline-fueled games ù is at the helm of Rise of the Ronin. Renowned for their expertise in crafting high-octane hack-and-slash gameplay, this studio's signature style is evident in its upcoming samurai adventure.

4) Helldriver 2

Helldivers 2, a forthcoming multiplayer action-adventure game scheduled for release on February 8, 2024, serves as a Helldivers sequel set in a futuristic realm. In this innovative action game, players can collaborate with friends to combat threats to humanity.

The game boasts a diverse array of settings and introduces a distinctive selection of potent weapons designed for eliminating alien creatures. With its promising outlook, this upcoming third-person shooter is all set to offer an exhilarating gameplay experience on the PS5. It'll offer innovative gameplay elements, a multitude of planets, captivating alien foes, and an enjoyable cooperative adventure.

5) Pacific Drive

Launching on February 22, 2024, Pacific Drive is an immersive first-person survival game set in the Pacific Northwest. In this title, players will navigate through various challenges by driving.

Moreover, its gameplay trailer has revealed supernatural horror elements embedded throughout the game's environment. They will present a formidable obstacle, and the primary means of overcoming them is by maneuvering through the perilous landscape in a car.

Basically, the game revolves around the central concept of escaping a deadly realm. In addition, players have the option to enhance their vehicle through customization, reinforcing its power to withstand the formidable challenges they'll encounter.