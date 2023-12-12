10 best upcoming games for PlayStation 5 in 2024

PlayStation 5 is set to receive some of the best games in 2024. The Game Awards premiered last week on December 7, 2023, and featured some incredible titles arriving on all major platforms next year. The lineup included several excellent non-exclusive and exclusive games for Sony's home platform.

As 2023 draws to a close, gamers can look forward to outstanding releases on Sony's native console in the upcoming year. The following article will provide some of the top games arriving on PlayStation 5 in 2024.

Tekken 8, Dragon's Dogma 2, and more of the best upcoming PlayStation 5 games in 2024

1) Tekken 8

The Tekken series will receive its next fighter title in the first quadrant of 2024. Bandai Namco has updated the game's structure, which now uses the Unreal Engine 5, making it look incredible. Only time will tell if Tekken 8 can rule the fighting game market again, crushing Street Fight 6 and Mortal Kombat 1, both launched earlier this year.

But one thing is certain: fighting game fans will have a blast battling in the multiplayer mode with both known faces like Jin Kazama and newcomers to the series like Reina and Victor Chevalier.

Release Date: January 26

January 26 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

2) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Kasuga Ichiban, a former yakuza and hero of the fictionalized Ijincho district of Yokohama, has returned with a new mission. His latest task to find his mother will take him to the foreign territory of Honolulu, but many familiar faces and acquaintances will accompany him. Infinite Wealth is the follow-up to 2017's Yakuza 7, also known as Yakuza Like a Dragon.

This game will feature turn-based combat, a new cast of playable characters, and some returning ones. Kiryu, the protagonist in previous titles, is scheduled to be one of the main entities in the tale and will join the roster of playable characters.

Release Date: January 25

January 25 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

3) Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 is a well-known name in the JRPG scene and is often regarded as one of the best entries in the Shin Megami Tensei spin-off titles. Fans will return to Gekkoukan High School, where they will live the life of a regular student by day and unravel the mysteries of the Dark Hour with their S.E.E.S companions by night. Reload is a full-on remake of the original Persona 3, as Atlus has brought its iconic RPG to modern audiences.

Numerous aspects of the game were revamped, including smoother battling animations, new battle screens, a fresh design for multiple locations of the Tartarus dungeon, and a few other upgrades. To the excitement of many, Persona 3 Reload will be released on Sony's PlayStation platform.

Release Date: February 2

February 2 Platforms: PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

4) Helldivers II

Helldivers II is an upcoming third-person co-op shooter exclusive to PlayStation 5 and PC. The gameplay revolves around you and your team upgrading your spacecraft and equipment and venturing to different parts of the galaxy to fight deadly alien creatures.

To combat the alien invasion, you will have access to a variety of weapons. You can customize your load-outs according to your playstyle. So, whether you choose to keep your distance and deliver heavy damage or engage in close-quarter combat with the encroaching alien hordes, the game's vast arsenal of weapons has something for everyone.

Release Date - February 8

February 8 Platforms - PC, PlayStation 5

5) Metaphor: ReFantazio

2024 appears to be an important year for Japanese game developer Atlus, the creator of the famed Shin Megami Tensei and Persona franchises. In addition to Persona 3 Reload, Atlus will release its new IP Metaphor: ReFantazio during the fall of next year.

During a livestream on December 11, 2023, developers revealed various details about the game. The combat features real-time and turn-based variants, the social stat system from Persona games, and much more.

Release Date: Fall 2024

Fall 2024 Platforms: PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

6) Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Granblue Fantasy is a popular entity among fans of gacha games. This JRPG first appeared on mobile phones, using a turn-based RPG system, and was later followed by a fighting game named Granblue Versus. Relink serves as the fighting game's sequel, but remains vastly different from its predecessors.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an upcoming action-adventure RPG set in the universe of the mobile game. Players can also dive into co-op mode during specific bosses and missions. In addition, instead of traditional turn-based combat, Relink employs a real-time action-oriented warfare system.

Release Date - February 1

February 1 Platforms - PlayStation 4 and 5, PC

7) Rise of Ronin

The development team behind the Nioh video game series, Team Ninja, takes the helm for the PlayStation-exclusive Rise of the Ronin. This action role-playing game is set in Edo, Japan, late 19th century, during the final days of the Tokugawa Shogunate.

A variety of weapons that were common at this time, including muskets, katanas, and spears, will be available to players. The decisions made by your character determine the world's destiny, and there are numerous factions to choose from. As this PlayStation blog explains, several prominent Japanese figures, including Ryoma Sakamoto, will be included in the game.

Release Date - March 22

March 22 Platforms - PlayStation 5

8) Black Myth: Wukong

2024 will also bring something for the fans of the Soulslike genre. One of the most anticipated titles, Black Myth: Wukong, is a new action role-playing game that draws inspiration from FromSoftware's Souls series.

Set in a fictionalized ancient China, Black Myth: Wukong is based on the 16th-century novel Journey to the West, and players will take on the role of Son Wukong, one of the book's key characters. The gameplay resembles the Dark Souls series, with players battling formidable foes and bosses far greater than Son Wukong.

Release Date - August 20

August 20 Platforms - PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

9) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The tale of Cloud Strife, an ex-SOLDIER, and his companions will be continued in Final Fantasy Rebirth as they seek to learn more about his past and liberate their homeworld from the evil Shinra Organization. This is the sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the second game in the trilogy.

Rebirth adopts a real-time combat style that is more action-oriented than the turn-based gameplay of the franchise's older entries. It's akin to the most recent titles in the series and the FF7 remake. The game will also be exclusive to PlayStation 5 for a while.

Release Date - February 29

February 29 Platforms - PlayStation 5

10) Dragon's Dogma 2

The sequel to 2013's Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen will also launch during the first half of 2024. Considered one of the most anticipated releases, Dragon's Dogma 2 is an action RPG. The game's trailers and promotional content showcased spectacular boss battles and an intriguing plot full of twists and political upheavals.

You play as the Arisen, a chosen hero who will face the dragons in combat before they bring the end of the world. Just like its predecessor, your character will be assisted by AI companions called pawns. Dragon's Dogma 2 will be released in the first half of 2024.

Release Date - March 22

March 22 Platforms - PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

The gaming community will surely relish these excellent releases as 2024 shapes up to be another magnificent year for video games.