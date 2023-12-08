Black Myth: Wukong release date announced at The Game Awards 2023

Black Myth: Yukong, a highly anticipated Chinese AAA action RPG, finally received its release date via an amazing trailer during The Game Awards 2023. TGA 2023 is an excellent platform to showcase upcoming titles, with the surprise announcement of Game Science's offering being a pleasant addition to the incredible lineup.

Read on to learn more about the title's release date and launch systems.

Black Myth: Yukong to be released worldwide in August 2024 across multiple platforms

Official release date (Image via The Game Awards)

As showcased in an impressive trailer at The Game Awards 2023, Black Myth: Yukong is set to be released worldwide on August 20, 2024.

The trailer also gave fans a more detailed look at the beautiful but dangerous game world inspired by Chinese mythology. Based on the novel “Journey to the West,” players take control of the Destined One as they embark on a journey of epic proportions. They are tasked with revealing the truth behind the “glorious legend” of the past, overcoming many obstacles along the way.

Combat is a major highlight of the trailer (Image via Game Science)

Additionally, the trailer showcased gorgeous visuals, amazing character design, and fast-paced soulsborne-themed combat. The combat is the highlight and is sure to keep players on their toes.

The game world is dangerous and filled with enemies (Image via Game Science)

Game Science's title has garnered an immense following since its 13-odd-minute gameplay video was first uploaded on August 20, 2020, on both YouTube and Bilibili.

Black Myth: Yukong will be released worldwide for the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Epic Games. There are no plans for last-gen ports, likely due to the game having fully transitioned into using the Unreal Engine 5.