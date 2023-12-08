Rise of the Ronin release date announced at The Game Awards 2023

Team Ninja's upcoming action role-playing game set within the Sengoku-era Japan, Rise of the Ronin, got an official release date during The Game Awards 2023. The release date came alongside a brand-new gameplay trailer, giving fans a first look at weapons, melee combat, and open-world exploration. Much like Nioh and Wo Long, Team Ninja's upcoming game features a fast-paced melee combat system with plenty of flashy finishers.

The game was first announced back in 2022 during the September PlayStation State of Play of that year. Here's everything you need to know about Rise of the Ronin, including its official release date, pre-order bonuses, platforms, and more.

What is Rise of the Ronin's official release date?

Team Ninja's upcoming shinobi-themed action role-playing game is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024, exclusively for the PlayStation 5. It's also Team Ninja's very first current-generation exclusive title, with their previous release, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, being a cross-generation release.

Although Team Ninja and PlayStation announced the official release date for the game, pre-orders for Rise of the Ronin are scheduled to go live roughly a week later, on December 14, 2023. Much like Team Ninja's previous titles, their upcoming role-playing game will be available in two different editions: a $70 Standard Edition and an $80 Deluxe Edition.

The Deluxe Edition offers exclusive cosmetics and weapons as well as the game's official soundtrack and artbook. Additionally, the game also features exclusive pre-order cosmetics and weapons, including an Iga Ninja armor set.

Surprisingly, this is the first Team Ninja title that does not feature any Season Pass or post-launch plan. Players can pre-order the game's physical versions from PlayStation Direct and select participating retailers worldwide.

