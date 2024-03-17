The gaming world has been overwhelmed with anticipation since the announcement of Team Ninja’s upcoming Samurai-themed action-adventure title, Rise of the Ronin. Blending the style and themes of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Assassin’s Creed, and Ghost of Tsushima, Rise of the Ronin is all set to offer a Samurai-themed experience like none other.

Players familiar with Ghost of Tsushima may wonder if Rise of the Ronin will follow its lead as an open-world game. This article will answer your query and more.

Is Rise of the Ronin open world?

Yes, Rise of the Ronin is an open-world game. You can traverse the vast fields and mesmerizing landscapes of ancient Japan. Many of the game’s locations are inspired by real-life places in Japan, such as Yokohama, Kyoto, and Edo. Each setting is meticulously crafted to fit the game’s narrative and reflect its historical accuracy.

There is not yet much information about the dynamic and interactive open world, but it is expected that the map will include Non-player characters with side quests and other things to do.

The title will also feature a bond system allowing players to connect with other NPCs and journey through the vast open world together. Playing as a masterless samurai or Ronin, you will be presented with many choices that will affect the world and other NPCs. Some of the choices and missions include liberating villages from enemy occupation. As such, this will offer you significant gaming perspective with these choices.

Team Ninja has promised that the title will be their most graphically advanced game to date, utilizing the full potential of the PlayStation 5 to present an immersive journey. However, unfortunately, Rise of the Ronin won’t be available on the PC. So modding the game won’t be a possibility, as of now.

How will combat work in Rise of the Ronin?

The dynamic combat system of the title is particularly interesting. Blending aspects like parrying from Sekiro and stealth elements from the Assassin's Creed games, Rise of the Ronin is will offer a fresh take on Samurai combat in video games. There are also a variety of weapon and gear choices that will allow players to customize their builds.

Rise of the Ronin is set to release on March 22, 2024. In the meantime, if you're looking to play similar titles in preparation of the much-awated release, here are five games like Rise of the Ronin that will make you ready for the grand Samurai adventure.