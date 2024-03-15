5 best samurai games for the Nintendo Switch

With a vast selection of choices, Samurai games for Nintendo Switch could be a hassle to choose from. Nintendo is known for taking risks and making innovations, and the genre of Samurai games is no exception, which is why it possesses such a diverse library.

Samurai are ancient Japanese warriors responsible for protecting important figures in society. Their style, martial arts, and code of honor have inspired myriads of fiction books, big-budget movies, Japanese animation shows or anime, and video games. To help you choose the best games that bring these warriors to life, here are the top five Samurai games on the Nintendo Switch.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Samurai Games on Nintendo Switch that will make you feel like an honor-bound protector

1) Samurai Riot: Definitive Edition

At first glance, Samurai Riot: Definitive Edition may look like a generic 2D co-op Beat 'Em Up, but a lot is going on underneath. This game features two characters, Sukane and Tsuruamaru, and you can play as either one of them in both single-player and multiplayer modes.

However, the choices and the path you choose could have significant reciprocations, as there are eight distinct endings in the game, and each can be achieved only by choosing a certain path and staying true to it till the end, like a true Samurai.

2) Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

Are you a fan of the legendary animated series Samurai Jack? If yes, then good news for you, and if no, then get ready because you are about to become one. Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is an action platformer that adapts the brilliant art style and the story of the animated series.

The story of Battle Through Time takes place in an alternate scenario during the last session of the show. The original creator of the show, Genndy Tartakovsky, had confirmed that the game’s story is canon to the series.

3) Katana Zero

Get lost in a dystopian world with your sword in Katana Zero (Image via YouTube)

Katana Zero is a pixelated masterclass from renowned indie developers Devolver Digital. Set in a dystopian world where everyone is laced to the brim with high-tech equipment and guns, all you have is your trusted sword and the ability to slow down time.

The story of Katana Zero is a grim, dark tale that touches on serious themes such as human psychology, trauma, and more. The only complaint I would have about this title is that it ends too soon. If you need more convincing, look at our review round-up of Katana Zero to get an idea of what other critics are saying about the game.

4) Samurai Warriors 5

If you like games with catchy music, big fights, giant Katanas, and characters with a lot of personality, then Samurai Warriors 5 is just the perfect game for you! Set in a fantastical world of samurais, gods, and demons, Samurai Warriors 5 is a hack-and-slash that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

This fifth edition in the mainline series is considered a “fresh reimagining” of the franchise as it features a new art style, story, and a lot of new additions.

5) Samurai Shodown

Imagine Street Fighter but with Samurais! Samurai Shodown is a fighting Samurai game that features intense fighting mechanics that can bring down death upon any character at any strike.

This hidden gem forces you to be on your guard all the time while meticulously fighting and countering everything that your opponent throws at you to get to the top and become the ultimate Samurai warrior.