How to claim Stellar Blade Stargazer suit for Eve

Many of the players must be wondering how to claim the attractive Stellar Blade Stargazer suit for Eve in the game. While the PS5 exclusive already features multiple outfits that are amazing in appearance, the Stargazer suit is extremely unique in itself. Fortunately, there's a method by which eager players can obtain this costume for female protagonist Eve.

This article will mention the details players need to know to get the Stellar Blade Stargazer suit for Eve's character.

Claim Stellar Blade Stargazer suit for Eve with the Deluxe Edition

Eve in a still from Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

For those unaware, Stellar Blade comes in two editions: Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition. The Standard copy costing $69.99 gives access to the full game with the option of having additional bonuses for those who already pre-ordered the title ahead of its release on April 26, 2024.

That said, to claim the Stellar Blade Stargazer suit, players have to purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition. Fortunately, this exclusive version is only $10 more than the regular version and costs $79.99. This means that for an extra $10, players can grab the Stargazer outfit to apply on Eve.

Not to mention there are many other perks as well that one can get after purchasing Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition. Below is the complete list of all the in-game rewards players can claim by owning this version of the PS5 exclusive:

Stellar Blade full game.

Stargazer suit for Eve.

Half-rim glasses for Eve.

Quadruple Rectangle earrings for Eve.

Stargazer wear for Adam and Lilly.

Stargazer Pack for the Drone.

2,000 SP EXP.

5,000 Gold currency in the game.

Stellar Blade Stargazer suit for Eve is included with the Deluxe Edition (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

One can notice that apart from Eve, the Stargazer set is also available for NPC characters like Lilly and Adam alongside the Drone. Hence, it might be worth getting the Deluxe Edition after all. But yes, it's necessary to own for players who strictly want to unlock the Stargazer outfit for Eve.

Shift Up's action-adventure game is now available across the globe for PlayStation 5.

For more news, latest updates, and guides on Stellar Blade, do follow Sportskeeda.