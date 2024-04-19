Stellar Blade director discloses a new fan-favorite NPC is getting more popular than main character Eve

Stellar Blade fans are already awestruck with the female protagonist Eve but there seems to be a new female character in the game who has gained more traction according to director Kim Hyung-tae himself. He recently disclosed the details regarding an NPC character receiving a lot of praise ahead of Stellar Blade's full release.

Kim Hyung-tae was interacting with Nier: Automata director Yoko Taro where he mentioned that the main shopkeeper in Stellar Blade is gradually gaining everyone's attention lately.

Players are finding the shopkeeper in Stellar Blade cuter than the main character Eve, according to director Kim Hyung-tae

The female shopkeeper as seen in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Kim Hyung-tae and Nier: Automata director Yoko Taro had an interaction with IGN Japan where they talked about their own respective projects. However, the focus of the entire conversation was undoubtedly Stellar Blade.

During the interview, Yoko Taro pointed out that he believes Kim's upcoming PS5 exclusive is better than his own iconic title. When asked why he thinks so, Mr. Taro explained that the game has next-gen quality and the character design is simply amazing. Specifically pointing out SB's Shop system, he mentioned that it's better than other RPGs due to one major reason - the female shopkeeper.

Here's exactly what Yoko Taro said regarding the attractive shopkeeper:

"The shopkeeper was so cute that I didn’t mind! Her cuteness felt more important than any design choices."

Eve as seen in the game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Interestingly, Kim Hyung-tae decided to add to this particular aspect of his game. He disclosed that many users have found the female shopkeeper to be cuter than the main character Eve. Speaking sarcastically, he said that this situation has become more of a problem for his team:

"Actually, this has been a problem for us. Many users say that the girl at that shop is cuter than the main character… I guess we need to make her the main character in our next game."

While Kim Hyung-tae has teased a spin-off featuring the cute shopkeeper as a main character in his next game, it's something that won't likely happen. That said,t it's just amazing to see that almost all of SB's characters revealed so far have received immense appreciation from the fans.

Shift Up's action-adventure title is set for a global debut on April 26, 2024, for PlayStation 5.

