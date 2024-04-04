Kim Hyung-tae advises players to not wear Stellar Blade Skin Suit

Director Kim Hyung-tae has advised players to not wear the Stellar Blade Skin Suit. He has suggested them to keep protagonist Eve away from sporting the popular Skin Suit in the PS5 exclusive. Doing so may punish the players during combat against strong and extremely challenging enemies.

This article will show exactly why director Kim Hyung-tae has recommened players to actually wear more clothes than choosing the Stellar Blade Skin Suit.

Stellar Blade Skin Suit for Eve has no defense function in difficult combat against enemies

In an interview with Famitsu magazine, Kim Hyung-tae talked about the most talked-about outfit for Eve in Stellar Blade: the Skin Suit. He revealed that it has a skin-colored fabric and a design that covers her skin. The outfit has a unique texture but it has nothing to do with Eve's character setting.

Eve in her Skin Suit during combat sequence in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Moreover, Kim Hyung-tae also mentioned that players should refrain from wearing Stellar Blade Skin Suit while fighting enemies. Giving the reason, he said that Eve's Skin Suit has got no defense function by default against enemies during combat, as opposed to other suits that have damage-repelling abilities.

Here's what the Stellar Blade director said on the Skin Suit (translated from Japanese):

"I think that the skin suit has no defense function and will take a lot of damage as the shield disappears, and you may die immediately. As the difficulty of gameplay rises quickly, it is recommended that you wear clothes as much as possible."

It's made very clear by Mr. Kim that choosing the Stellar Blade Skin Suit for Eve during combat will result in an immediate death due to the lack of a protective shield.

Eve wearing the Skin Suit in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Stellar Blade Skin Suit has undoubtedly caught the attention of many players so far since it was discovered in the game. Hence, it will be tough for many users to not equip it. However, they will also need to remember the advise of director Kim Hyung-tae before going into a challenging fight with zero protection.

The Stellar Blade demo is currently for anyone who's excited to try out the gameplay ahead of a full release on April 26, 2024.

For more news, latest updates, and guides on Stellar Blade, do follow Sportskeeda.

How to fix Stellar Blade input lag in the demo || All Stellar Blade PS5 demo graphics modes compared