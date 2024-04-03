How to fix Stellar Blade input lag in the demo

Many players are currently seeing a Stellar Blade input lag in this game's ongoing demo on the PS5. Some of them have also witnessed slower gameplay during combat sequences, thus getting killed by enemies. Fortunately, there's a solution to this extremely annoying Stellar Blade input lag problem on the PlayStation 5 console.

This article will reveal a proper and direct fix for it.

Fix Stellar Blade input lag in the demo using an easy trick

The Stellar Blade demo has succeeded in impressing fans curious to try out its gameplay. While gamers are happy with what they have seen so far, they are concerned about the input lag since it makes gameplay feel slower, resulting in combat getting tough due to slower input from the controller.

Expand Tweet

The developers of Stellar Blade recently tried to address this issue. The official X account of the PS5 exclusive game shared a post that offers an easy solution to players facing Stellar Blade input lag.

According to the developers, you can simply turn on the Game Mode on your TV to fix Stellar Blade input lag. After doing this, you will find the response to be "more immediate" and faster. Additionally, you can also turn off the Film Grain option from the game's Settings menu since this can help as well.

What to expect from Stellar Blade combat modes?

The demo has already confirmed two main gameplay modes for the players on PS5. After opening the game for the first time, you'll get two difficulty options to choose from, Normal Mode and Story Mode.

Eve during a combat sequence in Stellar Blade demo (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Story Mode in Stellar Blade is basically its easy mode where the focus is more on the lore and world-building. It offers a comfortable experience by decreasing the strength of enemies during combat.

On the other hand, the Normal Mode in Stellar Blade is the hard mode by default. It focuses on providing a challenging combat experience where enemies are extremely tough to beat. Players will need to learn all kinds of combos, skill sets, attacking styles, and parrying actions in order to emerge victorious.

For more news, latest updates, and guides on Stellar Blade, keep following Sportskeeda.

Is there a Stellar Blade photo mode in the demo? || Will Stellar Blade be available on PC?