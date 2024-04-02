How to heal in Stellar Blade demo

The action-adventure game from Shift Up is set to launch in the next few weeks and players are already curious about how to heal in Stellar Blade. The PS5 exclusive will offer a challenging experience featuring the protagonist Eve who will fight deadly enemies called Naytiba. So it becomes important for players to learn how to quickly restore Eve's health after fighting battles.

This article will mention everything players need to know about how to heal in Stellar Blade.

Quickly heal in Stellar Blade using Camps

Eve's character at the Camp in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The recently released Stellar Blade demo for PS5 has confirmed that players can restore Eve's health using the Camps.

Camps are places where gamers can save their progress and get some rest. After locating any Camp in a given area on the map, they can choose to sit down on the chairs and take some rest. After resting at the camp, Eve's health will be fully restored.

Moreover, players can also use the Potions during combat to restore a portion of Eve's health. However, they will have to rest at a camp to fully restore all three standard potions. To activate Camps, Eve will need Vitcoins. Fortunately, they can be found easily near any given camp.

That's pretty much everything there is to know about how players can heal in Stellar Blade. According to the currently available demo, Camps are the main solution to restore Eve's full health. It will be interesting to see if the game will feature a different method as well for this purpose after the release.

Combat difficulty in Stellar Blade

Players will get two main options to manage difficulty settings in Stellar Blade. Upon opening the game for the first time, they can select either the Story Mode or Normal Mode.

Eve's character during combat in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Story Mode is basically the easy mode in Stellar Blade for players who want to focus more on the lore than the action. On the other hand, Normal Mode is the tougher one with a focus on challenging combat for players.

Stellar Blade will launch globally on April 26, 2024, for PlayStation 5.

For more news, latest updates, and guides on Stellar Blade, follow Sportskeeda.

Is there a Stellar Blade photo mode in the demo? || How long is the Stellar Blade demo?