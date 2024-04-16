Nier Automata director says Stellar Blade is much better than his own iconic game

Yoko Taro has revealed that Shift Up's upcoming title Stellar Blade is much better than Nier: Automata, his iconic fan-favorite game. The renowned director recently sat down in an interview alongside Stellar Blade's director Kim Hyung-tae, claiming that Kim's action-adventure game is superior to Nier: Automata.

Taro also presented some strong reasons for this statement.

Yoko Taro shares why Stellar Blade is much better than Nier: Automata

2B's character as seen in Nier: Automata (Image via Square Enix)

Yoko Taro and Kim Hyung-tae had an extended interaction with IGN Japan ahead of the release of the PS5-exclusive title, during which they discussed numerous aspects related to their respective projects. However, most of the conversation focused on topics surrounding Stellar Blade and various inspirations behind its development.

Stellar Blade is highly influenced by Nier: Automata, which is still considered one of the best video games. When Yoko Taro was asked about the comparisons between both games, he said he was surprised to see how different Kim's title is despite having several elements of his own game. Here's exactly what Yoko Taro said:

"Stellar Blade is a really amazing game. I’d say that it’s much better than NieR:Automata."

To explain why he thinks Kim Hyung-tae's project is superior, he elaborated that the visuals and aesthetics are simply mesmerizing alongside Eve's attractive character design due to the sheer amount of technology used by Shift Up.

"The graphics are completely next-gen quality and the character design’s direction is amazing. The cool male characters and cute female characters unique to Mr. Kim’s style are really appealing."

A still from the game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Moreover, Yoko Taro also disclosed that the PS5-exclusive title looks phenomenal in terms of graphics and overall build quality that's makes him envious. He commended Kyun Hyung-tae's development team for all the efforts put in for making the ambitious project a reality. Here's what he said:

"The product shows how you and your studio’s staff were working on it very hard together. As someone who works together with development studios as an outsider, it’s not possible to share my vision and ideas for details at the same level as you can. I really envy that."

Shift Up's anticipated video game is slated for a global debut on April 26, 2024. Players who can't wait for the release can enjoy Stellar Blade's demo in the meantime.

