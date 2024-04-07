Who is Stellar Blade Eve actress Shin Jae-eun?

Ever since the protagonist was first revealed, gaming fans have been curious about the identity of the Stellar Blade Eve actress. Following a controversial phase regarding Eve's character design and her physical attributes, it was later confirmed that she is, in fact, based on a real-world person named Shin Jae-eun.

With Stellar Blade just a few weeks away from an anticipated PS5 debut, the player base is eager to learn more about Stellar Blade Eve actress Shin Jae-eun. This article will provide some key details about her that fans need to know.

Stellar Blade Eve actress Shin Jae-eun is a Korean model

Shin Jae-eun (Image via Shin Jae-eun Instagram)

Stellar Blade Eve actress Shin Jae-eun is a South Korean model who was digitally 3D-scanned for the character's body design. However, while Eve is based on the physical structure of Shin Jae-eun, there's a slight twist in the tale.

Only the body of Shin Jae-eun was scanned as a base for Eve's appearance. The female protagonist's face was created in-house by the developing team of Shift Up. This news was confirmed by director Kim Hyung-tae in an interview with Push Square two months ago.

"Yes, we did base the character of Eve on the model Shin Jae-eun. We thought that her body shape would be a good reference for the character that we were pursuing. But the face was created originally in-house - it's just the body of the model that we scanned for the game."

Eve's character in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

When asked why Shin Jae-eun was selected as the Stellar Blade Eve actress, Kim explained that his team wanted to have an attractive looking individual for Eve's character appearace.

"We wanted to come up with the most attractive looking body for the user, so this is why we made the decision to work with her."

Speaking more about Shin Jae-eun, she's a popular social media personality with a growing fan following on her Instagram profile. In fact, once Stellar Blade releases later this month, the follower count on her page will likely get another boost. The P5S exclusive is set for a global launch on April 26, 2024.

For more news, latest updates, and guides on Stellar Blade, keep following Sportskeeda.