Will Stellar Blade have microtransactions?

It's been confirmed that players will get no microtransactions in Stellar Blade. The big news has been revealed by director Kim Hyung-tae while giving clarity on what players can expect from the in-game content. Amidst various AAA titles releasing these days with undisclosed microtransactions, the latest move by Stellar Blade developers will surely please most gaming fans.

Having microtransactions is something not many players like. Now that it's confirmed the title won't include microtransactions, the hype for this PlayStation 5 exclusive will only increase further.

No microtransactions in Stellar Blade, confirms Kim Hyung-tae

Eve during a scene from Stellar Blade's combat (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Kim Hyung-tae recently interacted with the Korean publication Ruliweb, touching upon multiple aspects of Stellar Blade while talking about his ambitious action-adventure game.

The director said in the interview that players should not expect microtransactions. However, there might be one exception in the form of a collaborative event where players must make purchases to receive a crossover-based outfit. However, that's something that is far from being confirmed.

Here's exactly what Kim Hyung-tae said on microtransactions in the upcoming game while talking about post-launch DLC plans (Translated from Korean):

"DLC release is undecided, but free updates such as additional outfits are being prepared. Clearly in this position, ‘Stella Blade' does not require additional spending that gamers do not know other than the cost of purchasing the package. The only exception is that if you make third-party IP and collaboration costumes, they can be sold for as much as that."

A still from the PS5 game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

As of now, there's no collaboration planned for release or after. It means the director is only teasing a hypothetical situation where Shift Up may or may not proceed with a crossover event for Stellar Blade. Given the immense popularity of Kim Hyung-tae's past title Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, players may witness a crossover between NIKKE and SB at some point in the future.

Shift Up's title is set for a global release on April 26, 2024, for PlayStation 5.

