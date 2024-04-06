5 games you should play before Stellar Blade releases

With the release of the Stellar Blade demo, the hype for the upcoming third-person action-adventure is building quite rapidly. This game features anime-inspired visuals and character designs that are a reminiscence of the Final Fantasy 7 remake, Fire Emblem, and such.

This latest PlayStation 5 exclusive features smooth action-packed gameplay, grand visuals, and a story that promised to touch players’ hearts. Stellar Blade can be paralleled with some other games that released before.

In this list, we have curated five such games that you can enjoy before Stellar Blade is released.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's preferences.

5 games to play till the release of Stellar Blade

1) Devil May Cry 5

Become unstoppable in Devil May Cry 5 (Image via Capcom)

Picture climbing up a demonic tree and fighting an actual devil. You only have one hand and a giant sword as a weapon that can be revved up like a motorcycle. You do all this while busting sick moves and killing enemies in the coolest way possible. This is only the first hour of Devil May Cry 5.

Devil May Cry is a legendary series, and the fifth mainline game is considered the best of them all. It features extremely in-depth hack’n’slash combat and stylistic visuals. It won’t be far fetched to say that Stellar Blade could have been inspired a lot by Devil May Cry 5.

2) Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Go into a journey to hell in Hellblade (Image via Ninja Theory)

Beyond the naming convention, Hellblade and Stellar Blade share several similarities. Senua’s Sacrifice is the story of a heartbroken warrior who raged against mythical as well as psychological perils to venture into the heart of the Norse underworld to bring back her beloved.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is an extremely touching story of perseverance, faith, and the power of will. Senua falls, gets hurt, and breaks all her mental barriers, but keeps on going. Alongside the rich plot and visuals, Hellbalde features in-depth sword combat that revolves around parrying and timed attacks, very similar to the combat system of Stellar Blade.

3) ICEY

Break the fourth wall in Icey (Image via XD)

ICEY, the most underrated gem on the list, is a 2D side-scrolling hack-and-slash with a secret. Booting up the game, you will notice that a narrator is guiding you through the story. All seems normal at once, but if you defy his instructions, he'll show his true face.

Similar to Portals and The Stanley Parable, ICEY is fourth-wall-breaking game that, despite being very short, makes players keep coming back to uncover all of its secrets. Sharing a similar visual style and character designs, ICEY is great for anticipating Stellar Blade fans.

4) Final Fantasy VII Remake

Relive the nostalgia with Final Fantasy VII remake (Image via Square Enix)

Modern Final Fantasy games have come a long road since the original pixelated entries. New entries in the franchise have embraced modernity by re-hauling their turn-based compare and linear map progressions. While many fans were concerned that making such huge changes in the game’s formula could ruin the series, the experts at Squire Enix have made sure that’s never the case.

The best testament to this would be the Final Fantasy VII Remake. This recreation of the legendary classic had massive expectations behind it. Not only did the 2020 remake touch the beauty of the original, but many believe it has elevated it higher. If you like the action and art style of Stellarblade then FF VII remake is the game for you.

5) Bayonetta

Unleash the Epicness in Bayonetta (Image via SEGA)

Bayonetta requires little to no introduction. Initially released on Nintendo, this action game is like none other. Calling it “over the top” would be an understatement; everything, from the style and the groovy combat flow to the hardcore action sequences, screams personality.

Just like Stellar Blade, Bayonetta features action-packed gameplay where you will play as a Witch named Bayonetta who can summon devastating weapons, perform powerful attacks with her hair, and of course, stop time. Bayonetta most simply can be described as a love child between Devil May Cry and Castlevania.