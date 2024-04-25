How to defeat Tachy in Stellar Blade

Many players are finding it tough to defeat Tachy in Stellar Blade. The PS5 game features an array of strong bosses, and Tachy is different from the rest. The leader of the 7th Airborne Squad possesses exceptional tactical skills in combat. Hence, it takes some extra effort to beat Tachy in a face-to-face battle in the PS5 exclusive.

This article will explain how players can defeat Tachy in Stellar Blade and win the boss fight against her.

Note: Several aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions. Spoiler Warning for those who haven't begun playing the game yet.

Defeat Tachy in Stellar Blade using Beta skills and effectively timed movements

Eve against Tachy in the boss fight from Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Tachy is initially seen with the female protagonist Eve at the beginning of the game while supporting her in fighting against the Naytiba.

That said, she gets subjugated by the Alpha Naytiba and turns into a hostile enemy going forward in the story. Players will find Tachy as a boss during the mission at the Contaminated Water Purification Plant. It's also the source of the contamination as revealed by Adam while talking to Eve.

To defeat Tachy in Stellar Blade, players will have to effectively utilize their movement skills. Given that she is highly skilled in combat, it will be a difficult challenge to overpower her. But it's not an impossible objective.

Similar to other boss fights, using parrying and dodging at the right time is key to avoiding any fatal blow from Tachy. One fatal strike from her weapon and players will be dead in no time. Dodging at the correct time will also grant Beta Skills.

A still from the Tachy boss fight in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Depending on their chosen Beta Skill from the Skill Tree, they can manage to get an edge against Tachy. Skills like Blink and Repulse will prove to be handy alongside the Burst Skills to inflict very heavy damage on Tachy. Speaking of Burst Skill, players can utilize Overload 2 and Quickboost 2 (Overdrive) in order to increase melee power and overall speed during combat.

Players also need to keep using the Rechargeable Tumbler to restore their health. They must also use the Lingering Potion to continuously restore HP to avoid dying.

That's pretty much everything players need to do to defeat Tachy in Stellar Blade.

