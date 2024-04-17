Leaked Stellar Blade trophy list reportedly confirms Eve is not the only playable character

A recently leaked Stellar Blade trophy list has suggested that Eve is not the only playable character in the upcoming PS5 game. This news was shared in the leaked details by an online portal that usually tries to unearth early details on new PS5 titles. Not to mention that most fans would be happy to find out.

This article will detail the necessary information on who the second playable character is apart from Eve based on the leaked Stellar Blade trophy list.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks and rumors with a grain of salt unless there comes an official update from developers. Also, a spoiler warning for fans who don't want to know anything extra ahead of the full release.

Stellar Blade trophy list leak shows Tachy as a playable character besides Eve

Tachy's character in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

PowerPyx recently shared a full Stellar Blade trophy list while mentioning various missions from the single-player action-adventure game. Although it will feature Eve as the main female protagonist, she won't be the only playable character as previously thought by many people.

According to the leaked trophy list, it's been reportedly confirmed that Eve's close companion Tachy would be available as a playable character in Stellar Blade. Specifically, Tachy would be playable in the Revenging Agent mission where players must defeat 50 enemies under Tachy Mode.

In Stellar Blade, Tachy is an extremely courageous leader of the 7th Airborne Squad. Renowned for her tactical acumen, combat, and survival skills, she's a highly decorated soldier. Like Eve, she has a solid weapon to kill the enemies namely the Naytiba.

Tachy's character in a still from Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Interestingly, the Stellar Blade demo has already shown glimpses of how effective and capable she is as a fighter against the Naytiba. In the early moments of the first mission, she was seen charging at the enemies in style but was soon defeated by an Alpha Naytiba.

As if playing as Eve wasn't enough for the fans, Tachy's addition as a playable character will only please them further ahead of Stellar Blade's global launch on April 26, 2024, for PlayStation 5.

For more news, guides, and the latest updates on Stellar Blade, follow Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback