Stellar Blade is expected to get 4 million daily active players at launch

Shift's Up upcoming, highly anticipated action-adventure game Stellar Blade will potentially cross four million daily active players at launch, according to a report from Ampere Analysis. This update comes after it was recently revealed that the Stellar Blade demo has managed to attract nearly 690,000 daily active users since its debut in March 2024.

Seeing four million players getting busy on a single-player title is rare but the highly awaited PS5 exclusive may achieve this milestone. In this article, we will explore a few reasons why Stellar Blade can make it happen eventually.

Stellar Blade has great potential to hit 4 million daily active users on its global release

A still from the report showing the game's player count for demo and potential player count at launch (Image via Ampere Analysis)

Ampere Analysis recently shared a surprising report based on the numbers for the Stellar Blade demo and how the full game may perform by the time it comes out on April 26, 2024.

According to the report, Stellar Blade may hit four million daily active users (DAUs) based on the figures achieved by its demo so far. The limited build has amassed close to 700,000 active players since its release on March 29, 2024.

Precisely speaking, the full Stellar Blade game has the potential to reach 4.01 million DAUs, which is a spike of 251% in its player count compared to the demo version.

Shift Up's game has some key reasons that may compel many players to not only buy it but also spend a reasonable amount of time on it as well. The biggest reason is the female protagonist Eve and her character design which has been in the news ever since the game's first look was revealed a long time ago.

Eve's character in the game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

On top of that, the developers have managed to prove that this game is capable of offering a high-quality action-packed experience. The demo has shown how difficult and challenging the overall gameplay is but it's something players can master by learning new skills.

This means the game has an amazing replayability factor. It is important for any AAA release to keep the users engaged for as long as possible and Shift Up's title is likely to do that. Additionally, it has breathtaking visuals and in-game haptics, which take full advantage of PS5 DualSense Controller hardware and its technology.

All things considered, the game looks like a complete package to entertain the fans who are fond of really good action-oriented single-player titles.

For more news on the upcoming PS5 exclusive, do follow Sportskeeda.