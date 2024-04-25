How to defeat the Stalker in Stellar Blade

The Stalker is an early-game boss in Stellar Blade that can easily slice you to shreds if you are not careful enough. His attacks are easy to predict due to the well-televised prompts, but they are equally hard to counter. Stellar Blade’s combat is an amalgamation of Dark Souls and Devil May Cry, featuring intuitive combos, quick movements, and a list of moves that can be performed by pressing the right sequence of inputs like DMC.

The Stalker’s design is very much like the bosses from the Dark Souls games, so if you are a fan of the above-mentioned games, you should feel right at home. In this guide, we explain how to defeat the Stalker Boss in Stellar Blade.

How to beat the Stalker in Stellar Blade

To beat the Stalker, first, you must predict its moves. Each time it attacks you or makes a move, its eye flashes a signal. Depending on the color of the flash, you should be able to predict its moves. There are three colors for the flashes - red, yellow, and blue. Each time the Stalker's eye flashes, you will have a few moments to prepare a counter or move out of its range.

Red

The red attack (image via PlayStation)

When the Stalker's eye flashes red, it is about to perform a sequence of melee attacks. Keep a close eye out for which hand the Stalker starts its attack sequence with, as the monster changes its hand and direction with each attack.

If the Stalker has over 60% health and starts attacking from the left, it will follow this up with an attack from its right hand before shifting back to its left and so on.

When the Stalker has over 60% health, it launches a four-attack sequence. But when it drops below this percentage, it begins a seven-attack sequence and occasional three-attack sweeps. The best way to counter the red attacks is to parry. Press the Block (L1) button just before the attack connects to parry it. You may use multiple parries in the case of multi-hit attacks.

Yellow

The yellow attack (image via PlayStation)

The Stalker will flash yellow when it is ready to begin a large AOE slam-type move. In this scenario, your best bet is to back away. Whenever you see the yellow prompt, quickly move back using the dodge button (O) and try to get out of the range of its attacks. After each heavy attack, you will get a split-second window to get near and punish the Stalker with high-damage attacks.

Blue

The blue attack (image via PlayStation)

When it flashes blue, this is your chance to topple it over. Use the right analog stick and the O button to dodge and get behind the enemy to perform a counterattack. You will now have a small window of opportunity to unleash your combos on the enemy.

General tips

Try to maintain your distance from the Stalker and only go in when you get an opening.

It will start the fight by throwing a rock. Avoid it and get in to deal heavy damage at the start of the battle. Note that it can repeat this move throughout the battle.

Beware of its roar attacks, as they can knock you back or cause you to stagger.

Use healing potions as and when required.

The Shock Grenade can be used to stun the enemy for a short duration.

