Stellar Blade to please gamers with a soundtrack album at launch

Stellar Blade players will be delighted with its launch, as the game will get a mini soundtrack album when it comes out. It seems like the developers are offering more to gamers impressed by this title's demo and its amazing songs. Now, they will be able to enjoy the music of Stellar Blade more extensively with the game's global debut.

This article will offer details about all the tracks players will get with the soundtrack album of Stellar Blade at its launch.

All tracks in Stellar Blade mini soundtrack album

The official account of Stellar Blade on social media platform X has confirmed that players will get a mini OST album with select tracks to celebrate the global launch of Shift Up's PS5 exclusive on April 26, 2024.

Here's the complete list of eight songs featured in SB's soundtrack album:

Flooded Commercial Sector: Composed and Arranged by Oliver Good (MONACA)

Composed and Arranged by Oliver Good (MONACA) Everglow: Composed by Hyunmin Cho (SHIFT UP) and Ajin Kwon (MonoTree), Arranged by Hyunmin Cho (SHIFT UP)

Composed by Hyunmin Cho (SHIFT UP) and Ajin Kwon (MonoTree), Arranged by Hyunmin Cho (SHIFT UP) Shelter: Composed and Arranged by Oliver Good (MONACA)

Composed and Arranged by Oliver Good (MONACA) Beyond Fate (Trio Ver.): Composed and Arranged by Youngjee Lee (SHIFT UP)

Composed and Arranged by Youngjee Lee (SHIFT UP) The Song of the Sirens: Composed and Arranged by Mothervibes

Composed and Arranged by Mothervibes The Song of the Wanderer: Composed by Mothervibes, Arranged by Mothervibes and Eungmin Cho

Composed by Mothervibes, Arranged by Mothervibes and Eungmin Cho The Song of the Traveler: Composed by Mothervibes, Arranged by Mothervibes and Eungmin Cho

Composed by Mothervibes, Arranged by Mothervibes and Eungmin Cho The Song of Destiny: Composed and Arranged by Mothervibes

These tracks will be available to stream on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. The full album will be released later this summer.

A still from the PS5 exclusive (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ever since the demo was launched on March 29, 2024, a lot of players have provided extremely positive feedback regarding the music in Shift Up's action-adventure title. As such, it's good to see that the developers have already unveiled the first set of songs for fans who want to get immersed in this title's world while enjoying its beautiful graphics and gripping gameplay experience.

For more news, latest updates, and guides related to this PS5 exclusive, follow Sportskeeda.