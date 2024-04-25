"Do you really think the makers of Stellar Blade wanted to put the N-word in?" - Asmongold gives his take on recent controversy surrounding the game

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has commented on the recent controversy surrounding Stellar Blade. During a livestream on April 24, 2024, Asmongold came across a tweet from a well-known modder, Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon), showcasing graffiti reading "Hard" next to a shop called "R Shop."

Wondering if the game developer would release a patch to address the situation, Lance McDonald tweeted:

"Stellar Blade embargo is up, so I can finally show you the 'Hard R Shop' graffiti, lmao, wonder how long this will take to get patched out."

Asmongold chimed in on the controversy by asking his viewers whether SHIFT UP Corporation would intentionally include a racial slur in their game. The co-founder of One True King (OTK) expressed his amusement at the "implication" of the situation and remarked:

"This is what's funny about a controversy like this... is the implication. Do you really think that the makers of Stellar Blade wanted to put the N-word in the game? You know what I mean? Like, do you really think that's what they were trying to do? Because I've got no problem, with like, saying, 'Oh, that's a mistake, you shouldn't have that there.' Right?"

The streamer added:

"Do you think there are some secret Korean racists that are like, 'Oh, man! We don't like Black people. Oh, my god! How are we going to get in the game without them knowing? Let's do this, right?' It's so crazy to me that people get mad about something like this."

Asmongold says Stellar Blade developer was "not trying to be racist" amid the "Hard R Shop" graffiti controversy

Asmongold was five minutes into this livestream when he commented on Lance McDonald's aforementioned tweet. After sharing his initial thoughts, the Twitch star stated that the Stellar Blade developer was "not trying to be racist."

He provided an analogy to explain his sentiments, saying:

"They're going to change it, right? It's, like, you can see why they would change it. You know, they're not trying to be racist. When you look at it, how many of you people have seen that have, like, a tribal tattoo or Japanese letters on a shirt? How many of those people do you actually think know what that means? I'd say probably none."

Timestamp: 00:04:50

A few moments later, Asmongold reviewed Lance McDonald's tweet that SHIFT UP Corporation changed the graffiti in Stellar Blade from "Hard" to "Crime."

Commenting on this change, the Texan opined:

"They did change it, obviously. There it is. It's the new one. Now it says, 'Crime.' So, they clearly went and just, like, went with a bunch of other words. Right?"

Stellar Blade is a PlayStation 5-exclusive title, set to launch on April 26, 2024. At the time of writing, it had an average rating of 84 on OpenCritic.