How to get Neurolink suit in Stellar Blade for Eve

Players love customizing Eve's character in Shift Up's game and now there's a new Neurolink suit in Stellar Blade for her. The outfit was unveiled with a new update which was deployed by the devs. Alongside other exciting features, the update has also introduced the Neurolink suit but there's a specific method by which it needs to be unlocked.

This article will detail everything players need to know about getting the Neurolink suit in Stellar Blade for Eve's character.

Get Neurolink suit in Stellar Blade for Eve with the Boss Challenge mode

Eve as seen in a boss fight from Stellar Blade

The update 1.003 was recently released for the game by developers after they teased a major announcement a week ago. The crucial highlight of this update is the Boss Challenge. In this mode, Eve is pitted against deadly bosses from the main story. This mode also happens to be the key to unlocking the Neurolink suit in Stellar Blade.

To get Neurolink suit for Eve in Stellar Blade, you need to defeat all 19 bosses in the Boss Challenge mode. You can either do this on normal difficulty or higher. You will need to have previously defeated all the bosses during the main campaign. Without fulfilling this condition, entering the Boss Challenge mode won't prove to be helpful in obtaining the desired outfit.

Stellar Blade might receive a PC port soon

A PC port for Stellar Blade is being considered by Shift Up

Shift Up is reportedly considering making a PC port for Stellar Blade. That said, the details regarding a release date for the rumored PC port are yet to be announced.

In the last few years, Sony has brought its best PlayStation exclusives like God of War, Returnal, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, and recently, Ghost of Tsushima to PC. Soon, this growing list could also include Stellar Blade.

