Stellar Blade update for May 23, 2024, brings with it boss challenges, new suits, and more

A new Stellar Blade update has been released, which brings with it a ton of fresh features. Additions include the much-awaited boss mode, new suits, gameplay tweaks as well as bug fixes - among other quality-of-life improvements. The update is live as of May 23, 2024, and should be accessible to players as a mandatory install.

A breakdown of this Stellar Blade update can be found below, detailing its additions and the conditions for unlocking them.

Stellar Blade update for May 23, 2024, is out right now

As detailed within the official X page of the game, a new Stellar Blade update is live as of this writing. This update brings with it the following changes:

New Boss Challenge mode : Allows players to replay fights against all 19 bosses within the game. A rating will be provided after each battle. Bosses will be progressively unlocked.

: Allows players to replay fights against all 19 bosses within the game. A rating will be provided after each battle. Bosses will be progressively unlocked. Neurolink Suit added : A new “Neurolink Suit” will be added to the game, unlockable after clearing the Boss Challenge.

: A new “Neurolink Suit” will be added to the game, unlockable after clearing the Boss Challenge. Two additional Nano Suits : Two more outfits titled the Kunoichi series will be made available for EVE, and can be accessed via Adam’s safehouse.

: Two more outfits titled the Kunoichi series will be made available for EVE, and can be accessed via Adam’s safehouse. Auto lock-on can now be enabled after exiting out of ranged mode.

Compass can be enabled at all times on the HUD.

Time limit for puzzles has been universally increased.

Bug fixes for hard and/or soft locked-in game progression.

Fix for certain in-game events not triggering.

Fix for Stellar Blade trophies not unlocking in rare cases.

Miscellaneous other improvements to game balance and controls.

This is a mandatory update and as such cannot be skipped. Simply connect your PlayStation 5 to the internet to receive this update. Make sure to have a stable internet connection while installing the update, to prevent errors and a potentially corrupt game and/or saves. For more Stellar Blade news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

