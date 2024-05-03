All New Game Plus outfits in Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade is a massive action-adventure game. Although the maps are linear in design, they still pack enough content for you to come back for multiple play-throughs. However, one of the main reasons why you should start a second playthrough of Stellar Blade is the all-new selection of outfits you get in New Game Plus.

There is a massive selection of outfits and Nano suits in Stellar Blade. However, some of the best options are only available in NG+. In this article, we have listed all the new outfits and suit varieties that you will unlock in the new playthrough.

Keep in mind, all of them are not novel suits, but fresh varieties of existing suits. You will receive them when you collect a previously owned piece of armor in the New Game Plus.

All the suit variants in Stellar Blade New Game Plus

Here are all the New Game Plus outfit variations:

1)Air Ace

Variation of: Sky Ace

2) Angelic Rose

Variation of: Black Rose

3) Autonetic Bondage

Variation of: Cybernetic Bondage

4) Comfort Force

Variation of: Daily Force

5) Comfort Knitted Dress

Variation of: Daily Knitted Dress

6) Comfort Mascot

Variation of: Daily Mascot

7) Comfort Sailor

Variation of: Daily Sailor

8) Crew Style

Variation of: N/A

9) Cyber Trickster

Variation of: Cyber Magician

10) Cybernetic Suit

Variation of: Cybernetic Dress

11) Emerald Passion

Variation of: Red Passion

12) FourSecond Biker

Variation of: Daily Biker

13) FourSeconds Denim

Variation of: Daily Denim

14) Junk Engineer

Variation of: Junk Engineer

Collect all the new suits in NG+ of Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

15) Holiday Bunny

Variation of: Holiday Rabbit

16) Keyhole Dress

Variation of: Keyhole Suit

17) Orca Pathfinder

Variation of: Orca Exploration Suit

18) Orca Techie

Variation of: Orca Engineer outfit

19) Pink Bear

Variation of: Fluffy Bear

20) Diving Suit (2nd) V2

Variation of: Planet Diving Suit (2nd) outfit

21) Planet Diving Suit (3rd) V2

Variation of: Planet Diving Suit (3rd) outfit

22) Planet Diving Suit (7th) V3

Variation of: Planet Diving Suit (7th) V2.

23) Prototype Planet Diving Suit V2

Variation of: Prototype Planet Diving Suit

24) Punk Style

Variation of: Punk Top outfit

25) Red Pearl

Variation of: Black Pearl

26) Resonance

Variation of: Motivation

27) Speeder's High

Variation of: Racer's High

28) Sporty Energy

Variation of: Sporty Yellow

29) Telegenic

Variation of: Photogenic

30) Wasteland Explorer

Variation of: Wasteland Adventurer

31) White Full Dress

Variation of: Black Full Dress

32) White Monsoon

Variation of: Blue Monsoon

33) Wild Wave

Variation of: Black Wave

All of these 33 outfits are only found in the New Game Plus of Stellar Blade.

Read More Stellar Blade Articles here: