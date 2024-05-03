All New Game Plus outfits in Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade is a massive action-adventure game. Although the maps are linear in design, they still pack enough content for you to come back for multiple play-throughs. However, one of the main reasons why you should start a second playthrough of Stellar Blade is the all-new selection of outfits you get in New Game Plus.
There is a massive selection of outfits and Nano suits in Stellar Blade. However, some of the best options are only available in NG+. In this article, we have listed all the new outfits and suit varieties that you will unlock in the new playthrough.
Keep in mind, all of them are not novel suits, but fresh varieties of existing suits. You will receive them when you collect a previously owned piece of armor in the New Game Plus.
All the suit variants in Stellar Blade New Game Plus
Here are all the New Game Plus outfit variations:
1)Air Ace
- Variation of: Sky Ace
2) Angelic Rose
- Variation of: Black Rose
3) Autonetic Bondage
- Variation of: Cybernetic Bondage
4) Comfort Force
- Variation of: Daily Force
5) Comfort Knitted Dress
- Variation of: Daily Knitted Dress
6) Comfort Mascot
- Variation of: Daily Mascot
7) Comfort Sailor
- Variation of: Daily Sailor
8) Crew Style
- Variation of: N/A
9) Cyber Trickster
- Variation of: Cyber Magician
10) Cybernetic Suit
- Variation of: Cybernetic Dress
11) Emerald Passion
- Variation of: Red Passion
12) FourSecond Biker
- Variation of: Daily Biker
13) FourSeconds Denim
- Variation of: Daily Denim
14) Junk Engineer
- Variation of: Junk Engineer
15) Holiday Bunny
- Variation of: Holiday Rabbit
16) Keyhole Dress
- Variation of: Keyhole Suit
17) Orca Pathfinder
- Variation of: Orca Exploration Suit
18) Orca Techie
- Variation of: Orca Engineer outfit
19) Pink Bear
- Variation of: Fluffy Bear
20) Diving Suit (2nd) V2
- Variation of: Planet Diving Suit (2nd) outfit
21) Planet Diving Suit (3rd) V2
- Variation of: Planet Diving Suit (3rd) outfit
22) Planet Diving Suit (7th) V3
- Variation of: Planet Diving Suit (7th) V2.
23) Prototype Planet Diving Suit V2
- Variation of: Prototype Planet Diving Suit
24) Punk Style
- Variation of: Punk Top outfit
25) Red Pearl
- Variation of: Black Pearl
26) Resonance
- Variation of: Motivation
27) Speeder's High
- Variation of: Racer's High
28) Sporty Energy
- Variation of: Sporty Yellow
29) Telegenic
- Variation of: Photogenic
30) Wasteland Explorer
- Variation of: Wasteland Adventurer
31) White Full Dress
- Variation of: Black Full Dress
32) White Monsoon
- Variation of: Blue Monsoon
33) Wild Wave
- Variation of: Black Wave
All of these 33 outfits are only found in the New Game Plus of Stellar Blade.
Read More Stellar Blade Articles here:
- Should you cooperate with Adam in Stellar Blade?
- Damaged Weapon Cores in Stellar Blade, explained
- Stellar Blade Recruit Passcode Specialists walkthrough