All New Game Plus outfits in Stellar Blade

By Rituraj Halder
Modified May 03, 2024 11:56 GMT
Here are all the new suits in NG+ of Stellar Blade (Image via Sony)
Stellar Blade is a massive action-adventure game. Although the maps are linear in design, they still pack enough content for you to come back for multiple play-throughs. However, one of the main reasons why you should start a second playthrough of Stellar Blade is the all-new selection of outfits you get in New Game Plus.

There is a massive selection of outfits and Nano suits in Stellar Blade. However, some of the best options are only available in NG+. In this article, we have listed all the new outfits and suit varieties that you will unlock in the new playthrough.

Keep in mind, all of them are not novel suits, but fresh varieties of existing suits. You will receive them when you collect a previously owned piece of armor in the New Game Plus.

All the suit variants in Stellar Blade New Game Plus

youtube-cover

Here are all the New Game Plus outfit variations:

1)Air Ace

  • Variation of: Sky Ace

2) Angelic Rose

  • Variation of: Black Rose

3) Autonetic Bondage

  • Variation of: Cybernetic Bondage

4) Comfort Force

  • Variation of: Daily Force

5) Comfort Knitted Dress

  • Variation of: Daily Knitted Dress

6) Comfort Mascot

  • Variation of: Daily Mascot

7) Comfort Sailor

  • Variation of: Daily Sailor

8) Crew Style

  • Variation of: N/A

9) Cyber Trickster

  • Variation of: Cyber Magician

10) Cybernetic Suit

  • Variation of: Cybernetic Dress

11) Emerald Passion

  • Variation of: Red Passion

12) FourSecond Biker

  • Variation of: Daily Biker

13) FourSeconds Denim

  • Variation of: Daily Denim

14) Junk Engineer

  • Variation of: Junk Engineer
Collect all the new suits in NG+ of Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
15) Holiday Bunny

  • Variation of: Holiday Rabbit

16) Keyhole Dress

  • Variation of: Keyhole Suit

17) Orca Pathfinder

  • Variation of: Orca Exploration Suit

18) Orca Techie

  • Variation of: Orca Engineer outfit

19) Pink Bear

  • Variation of: Fluffy Bear

20) Diving Suit (2nd) V2

  • Variation of: Planet Diving Suit (2nd) outfit

21) Planet Diving Suit (3rd) V2

  • Variation of: Planet Diving Suit (3rd) outfit

22) Planet Diving Suit (7th) V3

  • Variation of: Planet Diving Suit (7th) V2.

23) Prototype Planet Diving Suit V2

  • Variation of: Prototype Planet Diving Suit

24) Punk Style

  • Variation of: Punk Top outfit

25) Red Pearl

  • Variation of: Black Pearl

26) Resonance

  • Variation of: Motivation

27) Speeder's High

  • Variation of: Racer's High

28) Sporty Energy

  • Variation of: Sporty Yellow

29) Telegenic

  • Variation of: Photogenic

30) Wasteland Explorer

  • Variation of: Wasteland Adventurer

31) White Full Dress

  • Variation of: Black Full Dress

32) White Monsoon

  • Variation of: Blue Monsoon

33) Wild Wave

  • Variation of: Black Wave

All of these 33 outfits are only found in the New Game Plus of Stellar Blade.

