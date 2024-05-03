Stellar Blade Recruit Passcode Specialists walkthrough

While most Stellar Blade quests are straightforward, one that can be quite frustrating is Recruit Passcode Specialists. Although this side quest is not usually considered hard, it is extremely tedious, especially if you have no idea where and what you should be looking for.

Finishing the Recruit Passcode Specialists quest will make you run all around the maps of Stellar Blade in search of Altars with special passcodes. To make it a lot easier, here are all the Altars' locations.

How to initiate the Recruit Passcode Specialists quest in Stellar Blade?

The quest can be accepted from the bulletin board once you've encountered and interacted with any Altars in your playthrough. After accepting the quest, journey to the Southwest of the Wasteland. Look around the camp near Solar Tower and you'll see a shipwreck under the slop.

Inside the Shipwreck, you'll see a terminal. To complete the quest and receive the reward, locate the Altars which will give you hints for the password of the lock.

Here are all the locations of the Altars aka Chapter of Trials in Stellar Blade:

Altar 1

Map - Matrix 11

Continue straight through the dungeon until you get to the hidden place in the sewers. This is an abandoned settlement. Proceed to the second-floor area and examine the Altar located in the backside.

Altar 2

Map - Northside of Great Desert

There are numerous abandoned buildings in the northern region of the Great Desert. The Altar is in one of them.

Altar 3

Map - Southern Great Desert

Proceed to the southeast region of the map to find another demolished structure. In its corner is an Altar.

Look around for the Altars in the deserts (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Altar 4

Map - Hypertube in Great Desert

You will arrive at a little pond situated in an underground cavern after traveling through the Hypetube. Look for this trial/Altar by following the side path to progress the Recruit Passcode Specialists quest.

Altar 5

Map - Eastern Great Canyon in Wasteland

The Eastern Great Canyon camp, which features an elevator that descends to the ravine, is the nearest landmark to this Altar. Investigate the little alcove at the foot of the cliff by following the narrow trail that goes northward.

Altar 6

Map - Western Great Canyon in Wasteland

Look for the camp in this area. Once you spot it, a rock formation near it contains an Altar.

How to solve the Recruit Passcode Specialists quest in Stellar Blade?

The password for completing the quest (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

After you've located all the altars, notice the symbols mentioned in each of the "Trail Documents" found in them. Then return to the Shipwreck and put all the symbols serially in the terminal and it will open up. This is the end of the Recruit Passcode Specialists quest.

The password is β θ α λ σ ζ.

Once you input the password, the crate will open and you will receive the 7th Trial Document and the La Vie en Rose Outfit. Check out our in-depth guide if you want to know more about other Nano Outfits in Stellar Blade.

